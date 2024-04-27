Top 10 Successful Indian Personalities Of The Year 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an Indian professional cricketer. He is a right handed batter and a wicket-keeper. Widely regarded as one of the most prolific wicket-keeper-batsmen and captains, he represented the Indian cricket team and was the captain of the side in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014. Dhoni has captained the most international matches and is the most successful Indian captain. He has led India to victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the only captain to win three different limited overs tournaments. He also led the teams that won the Asia Cup in 2010, 2016 and was a member of the title winning squad in 2018. Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He serves as a brand ambassdor and endorses more than 35 brands across various segments. As of 2022, Dhoni has more than 75 million followers on social media platforms and his brand value was projected to be $80.3 million by Duff and Phelps. Dhoni's popularity is often compared to Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run scorer in international cricket. The No.7 jersey has been made popular by Dhoni which was retired in 2023 by BCCI. Dhoni has developed a special connection with the city of Chennai whose IPL franchise he represents with fans calling him 'Thala' meaning leader in Tamil.