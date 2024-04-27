Top 10 Successful Indian Personalities Of The Year 2024

The successful and inspiring personalities have always been a torchbearer of the society and have been paving the path for the future generation and creating a long-lasting inspiration especially for the youths.
MS Dhoni, Indian Cricketer
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an Indian professional cricketer. He is a right handed batter and a wicket-keeper. Widely regarded as one of the most prolific wicket-keeper-batsmen and captains, he represented the Indian cricket team and was the captain of the side in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014. Dhoni has captained the most international matches and is the most successful Indian captain. He has led India to victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the only captain to win three different limited overs tournaments. He also led the teams that won the Asia Cup in 2010, 2016 and was a member of the title winning squad in 2018. Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He serves as a brand ambassdor and endorses more than 35 brands across various segments. As of 2022, Dhoni has more than 75 million followers on social media platforms and his brand value was projected to be $80.3 million by Duff and Phelps. Dhoni's popularity is often compared to Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run scorer in international cricket. The No.7 jersey has been made popular by Dhoni which was retired in 2023 by BCCI. Dhoni has developed a special connection with the city of Chennai whose IPL franchise he represents with fans calling him 'Thala' meaning leader in Tamil.
Falguni Nayar, CEO Nykaa
Falguni Sanjay Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures which is an acronym of her own name. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires. Falguni Nayar married Sanjay Nayar in the year 1987, whom she met at business school. He is the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India. They have two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar, who are twins; Adwaita is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion whereas Anchit heads the retail and e-commerce divisions. Nayar is one of 2 self-made female Indian billionaires, the other being Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Nykaa listed at $13 billion valuation on 10 November 2021. Soon after Nykaa went public, Nayar became the wealthiest self-made female Indian, with her net worth rising to the tune of $6.5 billion, and entered the list of top 20 Indians by net worth. In 2022, Nayar made her debut in the Forbes India Rich List at rank 44.
Mukul Bansal, Managing Director, Motiaz
Mukul Bansal, the Managing Director of Motiaz, is known for their commendable commercial and residential real estate developments in Punjab. Mukul is a dynamic entrepreneur with a civil engineering background and a marketing certification from the London School of Economics. Showcasing his commitment to excellence, Mukul has significantly contributed to Motiaz's growth since the group completed high-profile projects like; Pacific Centre, Motiaz Blue Ridge, and many more under his visionary leadership. Motiaz has a long-built legacy in the real estate sector; thus, working with excellence and offering customer satisfaction is what keeps them working hard. Mukul always had a strong affinity for architecture, which led him to create beautiful buildings and properties. Being a part of this thriving industry excites him the most. Motiaz is well-known for leading at the forefront of real estate, having a good reputation in the market and an unwavering commitment to delivering magnificent projects to their clients. Mukul envisions transforming Motiaz into a nationally renowned real estate giant with an emphasis on customer-centric and lifestyle-oriented developments.
Chaitali Das, Award Winning Jute Revivalist, Social Entrepreneur
Chaitali Das is an Internationally acclaimed award winning jute revivalist and social entrepreneur pesently battling Cancer - she is a Guinness World Record Holder, A Former Mrs International’ Title Holder, Pageant, she is heading a non profit voluntary organisation called Rakshak Foundation later her initiative evolved to a start up Enterprise. Route2Jute Pvt .Ltd ,which is incubated by Indian Institute of Management Centre of Innovation Park, Government of India, its Label is called ‘ Jute Story’. “In the midst of managing a whirlwind of roles – as a committed, compassionate philanthropist, social entrepreneur juggling the demands of the home, office, deeply involved with my foundation which is close to my heart – I found myself on an unexpected detour. Cancer, the uninvited intruder, forced me to question the very fabric of my existence. The revelation struck like a thunderbolt, disrupting the routine of a life meticulously orchestrated. Every ounce of energy that was once dedicated to maintaining a seamless balance between home, office, and public responsibilities is now redirected to understanding the nature of my condition was to start packing for an unknown journey, the sense of urgency gripped my every moment.
As a wife I am the strong pillar supporting my husband in his battle against heart ailment and stage 5 renal failure struggling for last 2 years now found myself standing at the crossroads of my own battle. The caregiver metamorphosed into the cared-for, and the weight of this transformation bore down heavily on my shoulders. As I navigated this uncharted territory, I vowed to confront the shadows cast by this unexpected twist of fate. The initial diagnosis echoed like a distant thunder, sending shockwaves through the fabric of my existence. Yet, as I stood at the crossroads of fear and fortitude the power to shape my narrative lay not in the illness but in my response to it. I have accepted the challenge that life has posed before me with grace and confidence
Rajkumar Rao, Bollywood Actor
Rajkummar Rao is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films. He has appeared in more than 30 films since 2010, and is the recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards and an Asia Pacific Screen Award. In 2017, he appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Rao's career progressed with supporting roles in Queen (2014), Aligarh (2015), and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), with the latter winning him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He had lead roles in the independent films Trapped (2016) and Newton (2017), with the former winning him his second Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and the latter earning him the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Performance by an Actor. Rao had his highest-grossing release in the horror comedy Stree (2018), and his first English-film role in the satire The White Tiger (2021). Further praise came for his starring roles in Ludo (2020), Monica, O My Darling (2022) and Bheed (2023), and he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for starring as a closeted gay man in Badhaai Do (2022).
Harpreet Pasricha, Nutritionist
In a world where stress and fast-paced living often overshadow the simple joys of life, Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha stands as a beacon of hope, advocating for the profound pleasure of nutritious eating. With her unwavering dedication to fostering a healthier relationship with food, she inspires individuals to embrace self-love through conscious dietary choices. With over 23 years of experience in the wellness industry, Harpreet Pasricha practices philosophy of simplicity in nutrition. She believes that nourishing the body with wholesome foods should be natural where she emphasizes detoxification, rejuvenation, nutrition, and maintenance as essential pillars of well-being. Her approach transcends mere dietary concerns, aiming to restore balance and vitality to our hectic lives. Harpreet Pasricha's personalized approach to nutrition counseling empowers individuals to take control of their health journey. By tailoring diet plans to suit each person's unique needs, she instills confidence and fosters lasting lifestyle changes. Through her diet clinics in various cities across India, she has touched the lives of countless individuals, guiding them towards a healthier, happier future (Nutrition Clinics in Goa Amritsar Ludhiana and Chandigarh). Beyond her clinical practice, Harpreet Pasricha is committed to addressing health disparities in underserved communities. Through seminars and workshops, she shares her expertise, equipping people from all backgrounds with the knowledge and tools to make informed choices about their health. Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha remains fervently devoted to her mission of propagating a wholesome and joyful lifestyle, not just for herself but for everyone she interacts with.
Piyush Kansal, Entrepreneur
Piyush Kansal is a young and dynamic entrepreneur and the Executive Director of the Royale Estate Group, a pioneering brand for almost the last three decades. Piyush is a postgraduate from Queens Mary College, London, with a futuristic vision and a dynamic leadership style. Carrying forward his family’s legacy, Piyush adds modernity to tradition and mixes flavors of his vibrant energy in business. He is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and reliability and expanding the Royale Estate Group’s presence domestically and internationally. Furthermore, Piyush has also been the recipient of the coveted GICA Award of Excellence in Real Estate Development from Shri Nitin Gadkari. The award was bestowed on Piyush for expanding his Company's presence to markets abroad and for fueling unprecedented growth in the real estate sector of North India.
Piyush is determined to make Royale Estate Group a global brand in the Real Estate industry through ethical business practices and a 'Vision Beyond Tomorrow'. The Royale Estate Group is synonymous with excellence in real estate. Beyond real estate, the group has diversified its interests into sectors such as Hospitality, Food Processing Industry, Energy, Rice Mills, Warehousing and Education, achieving remarkable success in every segment. Royale estate group has established its presence with its premium commercial and residential projects in Mohali and Chandigarh, boasting world-class amenities and redefining modern living. With a commitment to offer quality & luxury to its dwellers, they are all set to provide an oasis of elegance and opulence.
Dr. Gaurav Malhotra, Director Radiology and Imaging Department
Dr. Gaurav Malhotra is the Director Radiology and Imaging at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi. Having an experience of more than 22 years, Dr. Gaurav is known for his expertise in diagnostic radiology and imaging and patient care. After his MBBS, DMRD, DNB and MNAMS in Mumbai, he moved to Delhi to work with various reputed organizations including Manipal Hospitals Dwarka. He has keen eye with special interest in latest Functional MRI Imaging techniques including Fibre Tractography and Spectroscopy. An academician par excellence, Dr. Gaurav is a professor for Post Graduate Radiology students and has conducted various lectures and seminars at National level. He has written multiple papers and has been recognized and awarded multiple times including IRIA award for dedicated services in COVID pandemic.
Nasirra R Ahamed, Founder, The Energy Architect
Nasirra R Ahamed is the founder of “The Energy Architect™️”. She is a 2 times #1 International Best Selling author; host of “The Energy Architect™️” Podcast; Mentor, Speaker and a Coach. Embarking on a mission to unlock human potential, Nasirra R Ahamed believes in the innate capacity of each individual to Design, Create and Change their world. This Purposepreneur is Certified Coach with a remarkable 21-year journey in Leadership roles & an alumni of IIM- Nagpur where she also serves as a student mentor for IIM-N’s students.
Nasirra is a Mind Reset & Rewiring Engineer, Spiritual Scientist, Mentor & Speaker. Driven by empathy and committed to excellence, she guides Future Leaders, Organizations, and Individuals toward their True & Authentic Potential. She helps in empowering individuals worldwide to become “Architects” of their own Energy & Lives, liberating themselves from fears, limiting beliefs, childhood traumas and mindsets. Her methodology stands out for its holistic integration of Coaching, Mindset work, Somatic work & NLP aimed at reaching the limitless version of one’s self. Nasirra R Ahamed excels in aiding those feeling lost, stuck, or uncertain, helping them reconnect with authenticity for lasting freedom and fulfilment. A beacon of transformative leadership, Nasirra illuminates a path to "game-changing" outcomes. By dismantling limiting beliefs, Nasirra empowers individuals & leaders with profound self-awareness, fostering positive transformations in both professional and personal realms. The belief that each individual has the power to Design & Architect their destiny with Intention defines Nasirra's impactful approach. Nasirra R Ahamed is “The Energy Architect™️”.
Piyush Bansal, CEO, Lenskart
Peyush Bansal is an Indian entrepreneur, business executive and an angel investor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, an Indian multinational optical prescription eyewear retail chain, based in Gurugram. He is also a shark at the show Shark Tank India. He was born into the Hindu Bansal family of Bal Kishan and Kiran Bansal. He went to United States for a job at Microsoft but later quit to start his own business. Then he started a new venture, selling eyewear online in the USA. He studied at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He started another venture called Valayoo Technologies. Bansal is one of the major investors/judges on the business reality show Shark Tank India. In 2022, Bansal along with the other Shark Tank India judges appeared as a VIP contestant in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show together with other Shark Tank India judges.