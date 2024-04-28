Football

Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: Blues Rally To Hold Hosts In EPL - In Pics

Conor Gallagher scored a late equaliser as Chelsea rallied from two goals down to clinch a deserved 2-2 draw with UEFA Champions League-chasing Aston Villa on Sunday (April 28, 2024). Villa looked set to go nine points clear of Tottenham in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four, with Marc Cucurella's own goal and Morgan Rogers' low drive giving them a handsome half-time lead. Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated much of the first half without reward, but they continued to press after the interval and cultured finishes from Noni Madueke and Gallagher dragged them level.