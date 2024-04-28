Chelsea's Axel Disasi, center, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, second left, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, and Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, third right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
|Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, third right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, front, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Aston Villa players celebrate the opening goal, scored by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella as an own goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates the opening goal, scored by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella as an own goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.