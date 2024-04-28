Football

Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: Blues Rally To Hold Hosts In EPL - In Pics

Conor Gallagher scored a late equaliser as Chelsea rallied from two goals down to clinch a deserved 2-2 draw with UEFA Champions League-chasing Aston Villa on Sunday (April 28, 2024). Villa looked set to go nine points clear of Tottenham in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four, with Marc Cucurella's own goal and Morgan Rogers' low drive giving them a handsome half-time lead. Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated much of the first half without reward, but they continued to press after the interval and cultured finishes from Noni Madueke and Gallagher dragged them level.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Chelsea's Axel Disasi, center, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Chelsea's Axel Disasi, second left, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, and Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, third right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

|Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, third right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, front, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea |Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Aston Villa players celebrate the opening goal, scored by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella as an own goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates the opening goal, scored by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella as an own goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England.

