Rakesh Chandra And Rishikesh Pandey Have Written A Book On Padma Shri Awardee Satendra Singh Lohiya

Authors Rakesh Chandra and Rishikesh Pandey Share the Remarkable Story of Para Swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya in Their Book

Padma Shri Awardee Satendra Singh Lohiya
On 22 April 2024, Satendra Singh Lohia was awarded the Padma Shri Award by the President of India for his outstanding contribution to sports. Satendra cannot walk with both legs but he has made many records in para swimming.

The story of becoming a para swimmer while fighting poverty with disability can be read in the book "A Life Changing Approach". It is written by Rakesh Chandra and Rishikesh Pandey, the foreword of the book is written by IAS officer P Narahari.

Addressing the press conference book author Rakesh Chandra said “Satendra, despite facing a 70% disability, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination in his pursuit of excellence in swimming. Born amidst the rustic landscapes of Bhind district in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Satendra emerged from abject poverty to become a national icon of resilience and triumph.

His relentless dedication earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2019, presented by then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also lauded Satendra’s perseverance and blessed him for his future endeavors in March 2020.”

Author Rishikesh Pandey said “Acknowledging his exceptional talent and dedication, the Government of India honored Satendra Singh Lohiya with the Padma Shri in 2024, further cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in the field of sports.” Rishikesh who is also a film producer announced that he is planning to make a movie on the life of Satendra.

P. Narhari who mentored Satendra on his extraordinary journey said “A Life Changing Approach,” serves as a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of individuals like Satendra Singh Lohiya, inspiring readers to pursue their dreams against all odds.”

The authors of the book also shared insights into the book’s creation and the profound impact of Satendra’s story during the press conference.

Their collaborative effort, enriched by Akansha Dubey’s editorial expertise, illuminates the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

