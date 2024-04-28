Sports

TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Kenya's Peter Mwaniki, Lilian Kasait Clinch Titles - In Pics

The 16th TCS World 10K has announced its champions as Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the Bengaluru field to seal men's and women's titles respectively, each earning a mouthwatering prize money of USD 26000. Kenya's Mwaniki maintained his lead from the starting with a time of 28:15, while Kasait 30:56. In men's division, Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second and Hagos Eyob clocked an impressive 28:39 to come third. The women's division witnessed Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively on the podium. In addition, Kiran Matre emerged as the winner of the men's section of Indian elite athletes race, setting a new event record with a timing of 29:32. In the corresponding women’s category, event record holder Sanjivani, secured the top place with a time of 34:03.

TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Elite Indian woman category winner Sanjivani (C), first runner up Lilli Dasl(R) and second runner up Preenu Yadav (L) during the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

1/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Elite International and Indian men athletes take part in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

2/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Kiran Matre crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in Elite Indian men's category at the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

3/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

International and Indian woman athletes take part in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

4/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Disabled athletes take part in wheelchair category run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

5/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Elite International and Indian men athletes take part in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

6/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian athletes take part in the TCS World 10K run, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

7/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Elderly people take part in Majja Run during the TCS World 10K event, in Bengaluru.

8/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Participants in different costumes take part in majja 'run' during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

9/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

10/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

11/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

12/12
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru
TCS World 10K in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Two-time Olympic & four-time Shot Put World Champion Valerie Adams and former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George during in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know