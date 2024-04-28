Sports

TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Kenya's Peter Mwaniki, Lilian Kasait Clinch Titles - In Pics

The 16th TCS World 10K has announced its champions as Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the Bengaluru field to seal men's and women's titles respectively, each earning a mouthwatering prize money of USD 26000. Kenya's Mwaniki maintained his lead from the starting with a time of 28:15, while Kasait 30:56. In men's division, Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second and Hagos Eyob clocked an impressive 28:39 to come third. The women's division witnessed Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively on the podium. In addition, Kiran Matre emerged as the winner of the men's section of Indian elite athletes race, setting a new event record with a timing of 29:32. In the corresponding women’s category, event record holder Sanjivani, secured the top place with a time of 34:03.