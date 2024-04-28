Elite Indian woman category winner Sanjivani (C), first runner up Lilli Dasl(R) and second runner up Preenu Yadav (L) during the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Elite International and Indian men athletes take part in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Kiran Matre crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in Elite Indian men's category at the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
International and Indian woman athletes take part in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Disabled athletes take part in wheelchair category run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Indian athletes take part in the TCS World 10K run, in Bengaluru.
Elderly people take part in Majja Run during the TCS World 10K event, in Bengaluru.
Participants in different costumes take part in majja 'run' during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Participants in different costumes take part in 'majja' run during TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.
Two-time Olympic & four-time Shot Put World Champion Valerie Adams and former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George during in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru.