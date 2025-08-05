Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Action from the group C match in Jamshedpur. Photo: X/Durand Cup

Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army FT defeated Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Christo's early goal in the first-half proved to be the decisive one as the Indian club held on to the lead to beat the Nepali club, who were down to ten men, and send them out of the tournament. Get scores and updates from the IAFT Vs TAFC, Group C match on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur

5 Aug 2025, 02:07:44 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello! Hello, we are back with another live blog and it’s Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Time: 4:00 PM IST Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur Stay tuned for live updates from this Group C clash in the Durand Cup 2025.

5 Aug 2025, 03:40:28 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off At 4:00 PM IST 20 minutes to kick off at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as both the teams players are out at the ground and practicing. This is all-army encounter, Tribhuvan Army will be knocked out if they lose this match.

5 Aug 2025, 04:13:29 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 13' IAFT 0-0 TBFC The Indian Army side are starting to settle into a rhythm, showing more control in possession and building some promising moves. While the deadlock remains unbroken, the match has been engaging, with both teams playing at a competitive tempo.

5 Aug 2025, 04:24:04 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 21' IAFT 1-0 TBFC It all came in the 20th minute for the Indian Army, when number eight Christo found the right corner of Tribhuvan Army FC. IAFT take early lead in the first half.

5 Aug 2025, 04:32:54 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 29' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Tribhuvan Army FC’s woes deepened after a reckless challenge from their goalkeeper resulted in a straight red card, leaving the Nepalese side down to 10 men. It was a moment of madness in an otherwise tight contest, and the dismissal has only added to the mounting pressure on a team already fighting for survival in the group.

5 Aug 2025, 04:46:23 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 40' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Despite being reduced to 10 men, Tribhuvan Army FC have shown commendable spirit, continuing to press forward in search of goals. Their attacking intent hasn't wavered, making for an entertaining and gritty display as they push to stay alive in the contest.

5 Aug 2025, 04:54:29 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 48' IAFT 1-0 TBFC (Half-time) The half-time whistle goes with Indian Army FT holding on to a narrow lead. It’s been a closely contested first half, with both sides creating chances, but the Army men have edged ahead and will look to build on their advantage after the break.

5 Aug 2025, 05:16:35 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 54' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Second-half underway and both teams will look to get going right from the word 'go'. IAFT have a man advantage after Tribhuvan Army FC saw themselves lose a player via red card.

5 Aug 2025, 05:21:50 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 59' IAFT 1-0 TAFC IAFT build up an attack as they come from the left back but the ball is slightly outside the line and it is given as a goal-kick by the ref.

5 Aug 2025, 05:25:35 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 63' IAFT 1-0 TBFC TAFC get a corner and the delivery is good but the skipper's header hits the bar and the coach is livid on the sidelines.

5 Aug 2025, 05:27:58 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 65' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Nishanta Rai receives a pin-point accurate cross but the former just cannot hit the target as another chance goes begging. The coach isn't happy again on the sidelines.

5 Aug 2025, 05:35:57 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 71' IAFT 1-0 TBFC IAFT clearly don't want to make any mistake here as it would lead to the opposition levelling and it will be difficult for the former to break a ten-men team down.

5 Aug 2025, 05:42:27 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 80' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Fascinating last ten minutes or so to come from this game. Either team playing on the counter and one mistake could see one team rejoicing or going back home disheartened.

5 Aug 2025, 05:48:22 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 85' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Five mins plus stoppages to go but TBFC are still in this and how.

5 Aug 2025, 05:52:36 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 90' IAFT 1-0 TBFC Five mins added on and IAFT have won a corner and a chance to kill this game off. But the header is wide from substitute Rinaldo Singh.