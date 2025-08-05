Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog and it’s Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
Time: 4:00 PM IST
Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur
Stay tuned for live updates from this Group C clash in the Durand Cup 2025.
When pride meets passion. Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC gear up for their upcoming clash in Jamshedpur
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info
The Group C clash between Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC in the Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans in India can also catch the live telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off At 4:00 PM IST
20 minutes to kick off at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as both the teams players are out at the ground and practicing. This is all-army encounter, Tribhuvan Army will be knocked out if they lose this match.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 13' IAFT 0-0 TBFC
The Indian Army side are starting to settle into a rhythm, showing more control in possession and building some promising moves. While the deadlock remains unbroken, the match has been engaging, with both teams playing at a competitive tempo.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 21' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
It all came in the 20th minute for the Indian Army, when number eight Christo found the right corner of Tribhuvan Army FC. IAFT take early lead in the first half.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 29' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Tribhuvan Army FC’s woes deepened after a reckless challenge from their goalkeeper resulted in a straight red card, leaving the Nepalese side down to 10 men. It was a moment of madness in an otherwise tight contest, and the dismissal has only added to the mounting pressure on a team already fighting for survival in the group.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 40' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Despite being reduced to 10 men, Tribhuvan Army FC have shown commendable spirit, continuing to press forward in search of goals. Their attacking intent hasn't wavered, making for an entertaining and gritty display as they push to stay alive in the contest.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 48' IAFT 1-0 TBFC (Half-time)
The half-time whistle goes with Indian Army FT holding on to a narrow lead. It’s been a closely contested first half, with both sides creating chances, but the Army men have edged ahead and will look to build on their advantage after the break.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 54' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Second-half underway and both teams will look to get going right from the word 'go'. IAFT have a man advantage after Tribhuvan Army FC saw themselves lose a player via red card.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 59' IAFT 1-0 TAFC
IAFT build up an attack as they come from the left back but the ball is slightly outside the line and it is given as a goal-kick by the ref.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 63' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
TAFC get a corner and the delivery is good but the skipper's header hits the bar and the coach is livid on the sidelines.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 65' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Nishanta Rai receives a pin-point accurate cross but the former just cannot hit the target as another chance goes begging. The coach isn't happy again on the sidelines.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 71' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
IAFT clearly don't want to make any mistake here as it would lead to the opposition levelling and it will be difficult for the former to break a ten-men team down.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 80' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Fascinating last ten minutes or so to come from this game. Either team playing on the counter and one mistake could see one team rejoicing or going back home disheartened.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 85' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Five mins plus stoppages to go but TBFC are still in this and how.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 90' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Five mins added on and IAFT have won a corner and a chance to kill this game off. But the header is wide from substitute Rinaldo Singh.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: FT' IAFT 1-0 TBFC
Christo's early goal in the first-half proves to be the winner as IAFT emerge as victorious over 10-man TBFC in this Durand Cup 2025.