National

Day In Pics: April 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 28, 2024

Weather: Heat wave in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Pedestrians cross a road with its tarmac melting due to heat wave, in Esplanade area, in Kolkata.

1/12
Nadda in Murshidabad
Nadda in Murshidabad | Photo: PTI

BJP National President JP Nadda during a public meeting in support of party candidate Nirmal Kumar Saha for the Lok Sabha elections at Barwan in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

2/12
Kalpana Soren
Kalpana Soren | Photo: PTI

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, seeks blessing of her father-in-law Shibu Soren, ahead of her nomination papers filing for the Gandey assembly seat bypolls, in Ranchi.

3/12
Weather: Hot summer day in Kolkata
Weather: Hot summer day in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

A road wears deserted look due to heat wave, in Kolkata.

4/12
Mamata Banerjee campaigns for LS polls
Mamata Banerjee campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Kaliachak in Malda district.

5/12
PM Modi to address rally in Karad
PM Modi to address rally in Karad | Photo: PTI

Women labourer with their children near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, to be held on April 29, in Karad, Maharashtra.

6/12
House collapsed in Lucknow
House collapsed in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Nand kumar

Debris of a house that collapsed allegedly after a gas cylinder blast, in the old city area of Lucknow.

7/12
Rahul Gandhi in Odisha
Rahul Gandhi in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Kendrapara.

8/12
Sahil Khan arrested
Sahil Khan arrested | Photo: PTI

Actor Sahil Khan at the CP office after he was arrested in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case, in Mumbai.

9/12
Rahul Gandhi in Kendrapada
Rahul Gandhi in Kendrapada | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to social reformer and founder of Utkal Sammilani Madhusudan Das, at Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district.

10/12
Chess player Gukesh
Chess player Gukesh Photo: PTI

FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh with his parents poses for photos after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai.

11/12
Gukesh met MK Stalin
Gukesh met MK Stalin | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin with FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh at his residence, in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and parents of Gukesh are also seen.

12/12
Building collapse in Puri
Building collapse in Puri | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway after a roof of an underconstruction building collapsed, in Puri.

