Day In Pics: April 28, 2024

Pedestrians cross a road with its tarmac melting due to heat wave, in Esplanade area, in Kolkata.
BJP National President JP Nadda during a public meeting in support of party candidate Nirmal Kumar Saha for the Lok Sabha elections at Barwan in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, seeks blessing of her father-in-law Shibu Soren, ahead of her nomination papers filing for the Gandey assembly seat bypolls, in Ranchi.
A road wears deserted look due to heat wave, in Kolkata.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Kaliachak in Malda district.
Women labourer with their children near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, to be held on April 29, in Karad, Maharashtra.
Debris of a house that collapsed allegedly after a gas cylinder blast, in the old city area of Lucknow.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Kendrapara.
Actor Sahil Khan at the CP office after he was arrested in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case, in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to social reformer and founder of Utkal Sammilani Madhusudan Das, at Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district.
FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh with his parents poses for photos after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin with FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh at his residence, in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and parents of Gukesh are also seen.
Rescue and relief work underway after a roof of an underconstruction building collapsed, in Puri.