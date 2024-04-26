Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two

Bhupesh Baghel (Rajnandgaon, Congress): The very seasoned Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, is another major name on the cards for Congress in the second phase of polls. Contesting from the Rajnandgaon constituency, a BJP stronghold for over decades, Baghel, who served as the CM of Chhattisgarh between 2018 and 2013, squares off against incumbent MP BJP's Santosh Pandey who won by over a margin of 1 lakh votes in 2019 against Congress’ Bhola Ram Sahu. Baghel’s entry promises an interesting contest in the state, where the Congress would like to put up a better performance after securing only 2 out of 11 in 2019.