Arun Govil Suggests Including 'Ramayan' In School Curriculum: It Is Our Philosophy Of Life

Actor Arun Govil suggested that 'Ramayan' should be included in school curriculums. He was recently invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 6, 2024

Arun Govil India Today

Actor Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, has been in the news lately. The actor has been dominating all online discourse since the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Recently, the actor spoke about the inclusion of ‘Ramayana’ in the school curriculum.

In a conversation with ANI in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Arun Govil supported the inclusion of ‘Ramayana’ in school curriculums. He stated that ‘Ramayana’ is a philosophy of life and it is not justified in calling it religious. He mentioned that the holy text teaches people how to live their life and that is of utmost importance to school kids.

“Ramayana must be included in our curriculum because there is no justification in calling Ramayana religious. Ramayana is our philosophy of life. Ramayana tells us how everyone should live, how relationships should be, how much patience one should have and how can a person attain peace. This is for everyone, it is not just for Sanatani people, Ramayana is for everyone and hence it should definitely be there in our curriculum,” said Arun Govil to ANI.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Arun Govil shared his thoughts on Lord Ram. He said, “Lord Ram is our pride, culture, country's identity, and self-respect. The courage of Lord Ram, the seriousness, the thought process, the respect given to elders, and all these elements that are in our culture... Everything is Ram.”

Arun Govil became a household name after he played the role of Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan.’ He was recently invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya along with his co-star, Dipika Chikhila.  

