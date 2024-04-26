Lok Sabha Election News: Congress Names Candidates For 8 Haryana Seats
Congress on Thursday named candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Congress fielded Kumari Selja from Sirsa, Deepender Hooda from Rohtak, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat.
Election Polling Booths In Karnataka For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 2
According to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, 1.4 lakh polling officials will be on duty on Friday, April 26. Besides them, 5,000 micro-observers, 50,000 civil police personnel, 65 companies of Central Parliamentary Force and State Armed Police force of other States will also be deployed for security.
All the 2,829 polling stations of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency will be webcast, Meena said.
"This is as per the request of our returning officers and observers; so we have given more than double the Central parliamentary force for Bangalore Rural constituency. Seven companies of Central paramilitary forces have been inducted at the constituency since April 22," he told reporters on Wednesday.
In fact, out of the total 30,602 polling stations in the first phase, 19,701 will be webcast, and 1,370 covered via CCTVs, he said.
(via PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: A Pink Polling Booth In Karnataka
The polling booth in Kethaganahalli village in Karnataka's Ramnagar district has been decorated with balloons and pink banners for the second phase of polling today. Booth number 236 comes under the Bangalore Rural Parliament constituency.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date In Karnataka: 14 Constituencies Voting Today
Fourteen constituencies of Karnataka are going to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, April 26, with the Congress and BJP locking horns on the electoral battleground again, in less than a year, in the state.
It is a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine unlike the Assembly elections in May last year which witnessed a triangular contest among the three parties.
The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The second phase of polling in the remaining 14 seats is on May 7.
Lok Sabha Polls Phase 2 Voting: Know Constituencies Voting Today
On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls. As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the second phase of polling will go live on April 26 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
According to the constituency-wise schedule announced by the apex poll body, on April 26, 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Full List Of Constituencies Voting Today Here
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Banking On PM Modi And These 'Milestones'
The BJP hopes to return to power, banking on its tall leader Narendra Modi - the Prime Minister of the country - who is touted to be behind some major milestones the party has hit being in power at the Centre. Ram Mandir inauguration, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation, central schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, surgical strikes, Chandrayaan 3 are some major landmarks the BJP expects to fetch votes and hit their 400-par target through.
Parallely, the Opposition -- comprising parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) etc. - has been trying to take on the BJP with, as per them, a "not-so-level playing field" amid the seizure of bank accounts of the saffron party's top rival Congress and arrests of key leaders.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, and the second phase is happening today, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Voting: Know Key Candidates
The fate of several bigwigs from top political parties will be sealed in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 taking place on Friday, April 26 in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Hema Malini, Tejasvi Surya, Arun Govil are among the key faces whose constituencies are going to polls on Friday, April 26, in the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections. Read Full Report On Key Candidates Here
Lok Sabha Elections News: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight
The main parties contesting in the Lok Sabha elections are, needless to say, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently in power at the Centre.
Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to Register to Vote in India?
All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.
Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Voting: When Will Polling Begin
Voting for the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday will begin at 7 am in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
The states where voting is taking place in Phase 1 are: Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Voting | Key Points
The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place today, April 26. A total 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories will be voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, starting today, April 26.
Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.
In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier 89 constituencies were slated to go to polls in the second phase, however, the Election Commission later announced that the voting in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh would not take place on April 26 in the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.