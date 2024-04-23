Amid 'Hate Speech' Backlash, PM Modi Repeats 'Snatch Property' Charge On Cong, Also Brings Up 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Unaffected by the backlash over his 'minority' remark on the Congress manifesto that is being termed 'divisive' and 'hate speech', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday repeated for, the third straight day, his claims that the Grand Old Party wants to "distribute" Indians' property and resources among "selected people".
In another controversial remark, PM Modi said in the rule of Congress, "even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime," referring to a March incident in Congress-ruled Karnataka's Bengaluru wherein a a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by a few men for playing the 'Hanuman Chalisa' over loudspeaker during ‘Azaan’.
Advertisement
PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which triggered reactions by a section of people and the Congress party. Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community. Elections 2024 News LIVE Updates
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said on Sunday, after which Congress said it would "educate" the Prime Minister about its manifesto.
Advertisement
On Monday as well, PM Modi made a similar statement at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and, in a "warning" to the people of the country, said "Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property."
PM Repeats Statement For 3rd Straight Day Amid Backlash, Takes 'Hanuman Chalisa' Jibe On Cong
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday repeated for the third straight his statement slamming the Congress day despite backlash for making a remark that was "toxic, "vile", "highly deplorable" and an "attempt to create communal polarisation" as per the Opposition.
Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his Sunday speech sent the "entire Congress and INDI alliance into panic".
"I put forth the truth that Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people...When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing Modi...I want to know from Congress why are they so afraid of the truth?" PM Modi said on Tuesday in Tonk.
LISTEN IN
"Why do they hide their policy so much, when you yourself made the policy then why are you afraid to accept it now...If you have the courage then accept it, we are ready to face you...," PM Modi added.
Advertisement
PM Modi also said that "in the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime." He was referring to a incident that took place in Congress-ruled Karnataka's Bengaluru in March wherein a shopkeeper was assaulted for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeaker during 'Azaan', Islamic announcement or call to prayer.
"For the first time on Ram Navami this time, Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in Rajasthan...In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami...," PM further said on Tuesday.
On Monday as well, PM Modi made a similar statement at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and, in a "warning" to the people of the country, said "Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property."
Advertisement
LISTEN HERE
The 'Shehzada' of Congress [Rahul Gandhi] says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it," PM Modi said on Monday in Aligarh.
'Toxic, Vile, Communal Polarisation...': What Opposition Said On PM's Remark
The remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, first made on Sunday, rubbed the Opposition the way the way he intended to, sparking reactions from Congress and other rivals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who called PM's remark "divisive" and "hate speech".
Advertisement
Launching a strong campaign over the Prime Minister's remarks against its manifesto, the Congress said on Monday that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with Narendra Modi to "educate him" about its poll promise document.
PM Modi made the remarks at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, citing former PM Manmohan Singh's alleged statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.
The Prime Minister had said something that was not in our manifesto and attempted to create communal polarisation in the country for electoral gains, Congress leader KC Venugopal told a press conference in Delhi on Monday.
Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, hitting out at PM Modi on Monday for his "Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators," jibe, alleged the Prime Minister has resorted to hate speech to avoid imminent defeat.
Stalin, in a post on X said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s toxic speech is vile and highly deplorable. Fearing public anger against his failures, Modi has attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi."
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it was "unfortunate" that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent alleged remarks against Muslims.
Advertisement
Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owai on also on Monday took strong exception to the "stereotyping" of Muslims in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sunday speech.
Addressing an election rally in Bihar, Hyderabad MP Owaisi said he would like to conduct a “post mortem" examination on PM Modi’s speech. “Modi said Muslims have more children. That is a lie. Fertility rate has declined in the community and, according to official data, it is 2.36 per cent. Though, admittedly, the fertility rate is lower among our Hindu brethren,” Owaisi told the rally in Purnea district.
Advertisement
Alleging that the prime minister “told a lie, as he has always done” at the Banswara rally, Owaisi said the remarks were “divisive”.