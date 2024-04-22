PM 'Minority' Remark Row: Day After Controversial Cong Manifesto Claim, Modi Goes For It Again | What He Said

A day after sparking a massive controversy with the remark that "Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to those with more children", Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated the statement again on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, saying that the Grand Old Party wants to redistribute wealth of people of the country.
PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which is being termed 'divisive' by a section of people and the Congress party. Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community. Elections 2024 News LIVE Updates
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi said.
PM Repeats Statement
On Monday as well, PM Modi made a similar statement at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and, in a "warning" to the people of the country, said "Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property."
The 'Shehzada' of Congress [Rahul Gandhi] says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it," PM Modi said on Monday in Aligarh.
"Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two...This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India...," PM Modi added.
What Congress Said On PM Modi's 'Minority' Remark
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at the Rajasthan rally, the Congress on Monday accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains. AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of Prime Minister.
Venugopal alleged that the Prime Minister was quoting something that wasn't there in the Congress manifesto and that he was attempting to create "communal polarisation" in the country for electoral gains.
Taking a jibe at Modi, Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party will file a petition against PM Modi before the election commission with the signature of one lakh people.
Amit Shah Backs PM's Remark
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday backed PM Modi's controversial remark, saying the government led by the Prime Minister has eliminated terrorism from the country while Naxalism is on the verge of ending.
Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker town, Amit Shah also asked Naxalites to surrender, or else they would be rooted out from the state in two years.
Shah asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as to what they have done for the poor people in Chhattisgarh after four generations of his family having been in power in the country.
Shah said Congress wants minority to have first right over country's resources, while BJP wants poor, adivasis, Dalits and backwards to have them
"The Congress says the minority [community] has the first right over the country's resources of the country, but we (BJP) say the poor, adivasis, Dalits and backwards have the first right over resources of the country," Shah said.