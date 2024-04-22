Elections

Modi 'Minority' Remark: Congress To 'Educate' PM About Its Manifesto As Row Explodes | Who Said What

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, All India Congress Committee's secretary-in-charge KC Venugopal stated that the statements made by Modi were not "befitting" for the post of Prime Minister.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting | Photo: PTI
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial speech at an election rally in Rajasthan, the Congress has not only accused the PM of "communal polarisation" but also stated that he needs to "educate himself" on the party's manifesto.

Venugopal further alleged that PM Modi was quoting something that was not mentioned in the Congress manifesto and his "redistribution of wealth" remark was an attempt to create "communal polarisation".

The AICC secretary-in-charge further stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has "sought an appointment with the PM to educate him about the party manifesto".

Opposition Slams Modi For 'Hate Speech' In Rajasthan

During a rally at Banswara, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress government wants to "take away women's gold and managalsutras to give to the infilitrators."

Slamming the Prime Minister, Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the remarks "atrocious" and called out the Election Commission of India on its silence.

"This is atrocious! The silence of the Election Commission is more atrocious!! Modi's inflammatory speech is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Supreme Court pronouncements on Hate Speech," stated Yechury.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale took to social media platform X and shared the email id of the Chief Election Commissioner. The TMC leader urged people to write to the CEC stating that "the poll panel does not listen to the Opposition."

"Election Commission ignores the Opposition and has kept giving a free pass to Modi and the BJP. During elections, the EC is not accountable to political parties. But - they're accountable to the people of India," stated Gokhale.

