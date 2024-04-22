Prime Minister Narendra Modi took another hit at the Congress Party and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Speaking during a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, PM Modi stated that if voted into power, the Congress government will distribute the nation's wealth amongst "infiltrators".
Addressing a rally in Banswara, the prime minister asked if the nation's "hard-earned money should go to infiltrators"
"When Congress were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this?" asked PM Modi.
Furthermore, PM Modi added that the Congress manifesto for 2024 also stated "they will take stock of the gold mothers and daughters have and will distribute that wealth. Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters."
The Congress party and INDIA bloc hit out at PM Moi for "diverting the people from the real issues". Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also accused the prime minister of telling "lies after lies" to win the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.
However, the BJP released a video of former PM Manmohan Singh which fortifies PM Modi's claim.
In the video, former PM Manmohan Singh's speech during the meeting of the National Development Council in 2006 has been cited.
As per the then Prime Minister's Office, Dr Manmohan Singh stated - "I believe our collective priorities are clear: agriculture, irrigation and water resources, health, education, critical investment in rural infrastructure, and the essential public investment needs of general infrastructure, along with programmes for the upliftment of SC/STs, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and women and children."
"We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly that Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of all development," the former PM added.