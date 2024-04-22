Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Repolling In 11 Booths In Manipur Begins; 'Cong Wants To Take Away Women's Mangalsutra', Alleges PM Modi

'Cong Wants To Take Away Women's Mangalsutra', Alleges PM Modi
During a Lok Sabha poll rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that if the Congress were to come to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims.
He referred to former PM Manmohan Singh's statement about minorities having the primary claim on the country's resources and warned that the Congress might go as far as taking 'mangalsutras' from women and giving them to 'infiltrators'.
PM Modi attacking Congress stated, "They have said that if the Congress government comes into power, it will survey everyone’s property. They will investigate how much gold our sisters have… Our Adivasi families own silver. How much silver they have will be recorded. They will check how much property and money the government employees own. This is not it, they also said that the gold owned by our sisters and their other properties will be equally redistributed."
"Do you agree with this? Does the government have the right to seize your property?… In the lives of our mothers and sisters, gold is not just for show-off. It is associated with their pride. Their Mangalsutra is not just a matter of gold value. It is associated with the dreams of her life. You are talking about taking it away," he added.
Advertisement
Manipur repolling: Preparations And Security Measures In Mayai Leikai Underway
The preparations for repolling in Iroisemba Mayai Leikai, Imphal, Manipur are underway and security measures are being enforced to prevent any further violence in the area.
Following the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur has stated that re-polling will take place at 11 polling stations in the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
The repolling was declared after reports of violence at certain polling stations came in on April 19 and the Election Commission invalidated the original polls that took place on April 19.
Advertisement
Election FAQs: How To Register For Voter ID For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Voter ID serves as the main identification document for individuals participating in the Lok Sabha Elections to exercise their voting rights. In order to complete the voter ID registration procedure, individuals need to submit a passport-sized photo, as well as copies of documents verifying their identity, address, and date of birth.
Uddhav Thackeray Responds To PM Modi's Swipe At His Faction As 'Nakli' Shiv Sena
Addressing a rally in Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Thackeray said the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena.
"You call my party 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena, but this same Sena will show you its real strength. Is my Shiv Sena like your degree that you call nakli? The people will show you your place," he said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party a "nakli" Shiv Sena.
Thackeray alleged the Election Commission "snatched" the name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) from him and handed it to "traitors", an apparent reference to Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde.
Advertisement
Election FAQs: Can You Vote Without Voter Slip?
Yes, qualified voters are able to cast their vote even without the slips provided their name is listed on the electoral roll. Voters have the option to verify the presence of their name on the electoral roll through the official website of the Election Commission of India.
Voters would be required to select their state and then enter their EPIC Number provided on the voter card to check the voter list.
Advertisement
'They Want To Kill My Husband': Sunita Kejriwal Alleges BJP Of Plotting To Kill Delhi CM In Tihar Jail
In a mega show of strength at the ‘Ulgulan Nyay Mahrally’ in Ranchi, leaders of about 28 parties condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and attacked the saffron party for allegedly unleashing all central forces like ED and CBI to harass opposition-ruled states.
Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana also addressed the gathering, lashing out at the central government over the arrest of their husbands in alleged corruption cases.
Sunita accused the Centre of denying insulin to her diabetic husband.
"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. His food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for the last 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," she said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally.
Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy's 'Memanta Siddham' Campaign Bus Travels In Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday traversed Visakhapatnam as part of his 'Memanta Siddham (We Are All Ready)' election campaign bus tour.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief started the 20th and penultimate day of his bus tour from the Pinagadi junction and passed through the port city in north Andhra.
His convoy passed through Lakshmipuram, Vepagunta junction, Gopalapatnam, NAD junction, Kancharapalem Mettu, Akkayyapalem, Maddilapalem, Hanumantavaka and Venkojipalem before culminating at Yendada, where he will halt for the night.
-PTI
'Cong Will Give Your Wealth To Infiltrators': PM Modi In Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took another hit at the Congress Party and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Speaking during a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, PM Modi stated that if voted into power, the Congress government will distribute the nation's wealth amongst "infiltrators".
Addressing a rally in Banswara, the prime minister asked if the nation's "hard-earned money should go to infiltrators"
"When Congress were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this?" asked PM Modi.
Election 2024 LIVE: FIR Filed Against BJP Hyderabad Candidate For Hurting Religious Sentiments
An FIR was registered against the BJP's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said on Sunday.
A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.
The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said.
The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.
After the clip went viral, Madhavi Latha said in a post on X that it had come to her notice that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.
"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she had said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Repolling In 11 Booths Of Manipur Begins
Voters have started casting their ballots at a polling place in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East.
Security has been increased as voters queued up in Khurai Assembly Constituency of Imphal East ahead of today's re-polling.
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission Of Helping BJP Win
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India chalked out seven-phase polls to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues to carry out extensive campaigning using the nation's resources.
She alleged, "On earlier occasions, elections used to be over by May but this year, it has been extended till June 1 to enable Modi to visit various places on military planes, while we are made to arrange for our own transport, including helicopters, which are also being booked by BJP leaders so that we get little space."
"People are greatly inconvenienced by the scorching heat but Modi is unperturbed as they (BJP leaders) are campaigning in VVIP comfort with all facilities at hand," Banerjee added.
How May Phases In Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
The Election Commission of India has divided the Lok Sabha elections 2024 into seven phases. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 and the next phases are scheduled for - pril 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
What happened in Manipur During Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1
Reports of gunfire, intimidation, vandalism of EVMs, and accusations of booth capturing emerged from several parts of war-torn Manipur.
The state saw a voter turnout of 72 per cent in the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 19.
The Congress on Saturday demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.
Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.
Manipur Repolling: Voting In 11 Booths Today
The Manipur chief electoral officer announced on Saturday that repolling will take place at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22.
The Election Commission declared the polls conducted at these stations on April 19 as null and void and scheduled fresh polling.
The affected polling stations include Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao, and one in Thongju in the Imphal East district, as well as three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in the Imphal West district, as stated by the official.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Looking Back At Phase 1
The voter turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is expected to reach 65.5 per cent.
The voting took place in 102 electoral districts over 21 states and Union territories during the first phase of the seven-phase election on April 19.
The first phase saw the highest number of electoral districts going to polls.
The Election Commission (EC) characterized the turnout as 'high' and observed that the voting process remained 'largely peaceful'. Parts of West Bengal and Manipur observed violence which has led to repolling in 11 booths of Manipur to take place on April 22.
Over 16.63 crore individuals, comprising 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women, and 11,371 third-gender voters, were eligible to cast their votes in this phase. There were about 35.67 lakh first-time voters, along with 3.51 crore voters aged between 20 and 29 years.