Tatmadaw VS Ethnic Groups: A History of Violence

Myanmar’s civil war has its origins in the unresolved conflicts between the military, known as the Tatmadaw, and various ethnic armed groups (EAOs), which now control roughly 60 per cent of the country's territory. These groups have been fighting for self-determination since the country’s independence from British rule in 1948. The 2021 coup, however, brought new dimensions to this civil war, as EAOs that had previously focused on autonomy now found themselves part of a larger struggle against a common enemy—the military junta, whose days are said to be "numbered" now.