False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee

Explaining the procedure, Ujjaini Chatterji, an advocate based out of New Delhi, said that Zubeda and others have to be assessed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP.) If the refugee claim is satisfied then they have to be given Long Term Visas (LTV.) It takes three months to complete such assessments, which then have to be recognised by the MHA. Even if the refugee has a UN Refugee card, the same isn’t accepted by the MHA.