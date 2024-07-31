Open Secrets

We have gone for those who have broken us and failed us. We have given up everything to be with them and then, we have been discarded. There are so many women like her characters. We have many times ignored our instincts and we have suffered. Patriarchy does that. It makes us rearrange ourselves in order to find that idealised happy ending, which is about finding a man and understanding his insanity. Munro was a product also of her time and space.