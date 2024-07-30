Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?

The author, who died at the age of 92 earlier this year, was one of the many celebrated short-story writers in Canadian history whose stories were mainly about family and women. The recent allegations detailed by her daughter have reignited the debate on whether art can be separated from its artist. Outlook’s next issue asks you this question – Would you read ‘Dance of the happy shades’ – a book written by Munro, now? Not just Munro, several renowned artists in history, although might have been celebrated for their work, were later on found to be involved in questionable actions.