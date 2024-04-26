LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats

Pappu Yadav: In the intense three-cornered battle in Bihar, Pappu Yadav, a Congress leader contesting as an Independent, will be giving a tough fight in Bihar's Purnea to JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha who aims a hat-trick, Three-time former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress but couldn’t get the party ticket for Purnea as the seat went to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as part of the parties’ seat-sharing deal. RJD has fielded Bima Bharti, an MLA who recently crossed over from the chief minister’s party, from the seat.