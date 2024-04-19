How Many Voters

According to the ECI, the total electorate in the country as per finally published Electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date is 968.8 million compared to 896 million in 2019, marking an increase of more than 72.8 million electors.

Over 18.4 million electors are in 18-19 years age group in India. Electors in the age group of 18-19 years constitute 1.89 per cent of total voters, as per ECI data.

ALSO READ | Transcending Barriers: Transgender Community Awaits Inclusion In Politics And Employment

The number of electors enrolled as "Third Gender" (written as TG) is 48,044. Parliament amended the Representation of the People Act, 1950, allowing the enrollment of Indian citizens living overseas as electors.

India's Voters | In Numbers