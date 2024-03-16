The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Sikkim assembly election 2024. According to the schedule, voting for the Sikkim assembly election will take place in a single phase on April 19.
The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled on June 4.
Sikkim Assembly Election 2024 Schedule
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 20 March
Last Date of Nominations: 27 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30 March
Date of Poll : 19 April
Date of Counting : 4 June
Date before which election shall be completed : 6 June
In the 2019 Sikkim assembly election, polling was held on April 11, while the counting of votes took place alongside the counting for Lok Sabha elections on May 23.
The 2019 Sikkim election saw the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party winning 17 seats out of the total 32 seats in the state, with Prem Singh Tamang taking oath as chief minister on May 27.
The ruling SKM has 17 seats in the Assembly, the prominent ones being Yoksam-Tashiding, Yangthang, Gyalshing-Barnyak, and Poklok-Kamrang.
Earlier, during last assembly elections, the Sikkim Democratic Front, which had been the dominant party in the state for 25 years, was defeated by two seats. The SKF emerged victorious with 17 seats while SDF won 15.
In 2019, the political parties including BJP, Congress and National Congress and the Hamro Sikkim Party contested the polls, however none of the parties secured a single seat.