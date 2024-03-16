What Are The '4M' Challenges To India's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Which CEC Referred To?

Announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and for several state Assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the the Election Commission of India has identified 4Ms as daunting challenges in the conduct of free and fair elections.
The CEC described these four-fold challenges as "money, muscle, misinformation and MCC violations".
"ECI is committed and has put in place measures to deal with these disruptive challenges," Kumar said.
The CEC said the poll panel will be very strict with regard to the use of muscle power during elections.
"We will be ruthless if violence takes place anywhere during polls," Kumar told a press conference.
He informed that money seizures rose by 835 per cent to Rs 3,400 crore in last 11 state polls during 2022-23. "We won't allow misuse of money power," Kumar said further.
He specifically cautioned against anyone resorting to spreading fake news during elections.
The EC will also use technology to deal with these challenges.
"ECI offers 27 apps & portals for all stakeholders. cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations & assured action within 100 mts. KYC app facilitates informed voting," the poll panel posted on X.