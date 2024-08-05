As reports came in of Hasina leaving the presidential palace in Dhaka in a military helicopter, protesters stormed the building and are reported to have indulged in looting and arson there. Footage played on television showed protesters taking away chairs, sofas and other things from the 'Ganabhaban' residence. In shocking scenes, some of the protesters were also seen in video footage damaging the statue of Hasina's father Mujibur Rahman.