Bangladesh Protests LIVE: PM Hasina Leaves Dhaka Palace Amid Deadly Unrest; Curfew, Internet Shutdown Imposed

Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Fresh violence took over Bangladesh as students, activists and opposition called for the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina. As per the latest updates, the Bangladeshi prime minister has left Dhaka Palace amid the deadly unrest.

5 August 2024
M Hasina Leaves Dhaka Palace Amid Death Unrest; Curfew, Internet Shutdown Imposed | Photo: AP
Fresh violence took over Bangladesh as students, activists and opposition called for the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina. As per the latest updates, the Bangladeshi prime minister has left Dhaka Palace amid the deadly unrest. In the past month, the death toll due to the violence in the neighbouring country has crossed 300. In the fresh violence reported in the past few days, 100 people, including police officials, have already been killed due to the unrest in Dhaka and other regions. As the unrest continues, the call for Sheikh Hasina to resign has only increased. Latest reports have stated that PM Hasina has left Dhaka Palace as a safety measure amid deadly unrest.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Leaves Dhaka Palace As Safety Measure

