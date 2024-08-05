International

Bangladesh Protest: Hasina's Flight Crossed Bengal After India Said No To Landing?

A Bangladesh Air Force flight with callsign AJAX1431 is carrying outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and, as per flight tracking portal Flightradar24's data, has crossed West Bengal where she reportedly did not get approval to land after fleeing her country.

Sheikh Hasina flight
Sheikh Hasina is reportedly travelling in this flight Photo: Flightradar24
info_icon

A Bangladesh Air Force flight with callsign AJAX1431 is carrying outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and, as per flight tracking portal Flightradar24's data, has crossed West Bengal where she reportedly did not get an approval to land after fleeing her country.

Reports said Sheikh Hasina tried to land in India, however, was unable to due to permission.

The flight reportedly carrying outgoing Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: Flightradar24
info_icon

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday country's after which Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced an interim government was taking over.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India. Bangladesh Unrest LIVE Updates

BBC reported that Hasina left on a helicopter for Agartala in Tripura. The Associated Press said she has resigned but gave no other details.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs or local officials in Agartala refused to confirm the report. Tripura Home Secretary PK Chakravarty told PTI "we have no such information.

The private Jamuna television news channel of Bangladesh reported that Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The channel said that Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana left the country in a helicopter, however, as per Flightradar24 details, the plane Sheikh Hasina is travelling on is a Lockheed C-130j Hercules.

The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.

The rule of Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is coming to an end after 15 years.

Hasina was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.

