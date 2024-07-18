Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The “Muktijoddha Quota”? 

A brief history of the War Heroes quota

The 30 per cent quota for freedom fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation Movement was introduced first in 1972 in the first and second class government jobs, through an order by the Ministry of Cabinet Services. This was implemented apart from quotas in other categories such as the category for individuals belonging to different districts of Bangladesh as well women freedom fighters. In 1997, the war heroes quota was extended to the children of the freedom fighters and in 2010, it was further extended to their grandchildren. While quotas for other categories such as ethnic minorities, women and disability have altered during these years, the war heroes quota has continued to remain unaltered. The total percentage of quotas in all categories came up to 56 per cent while only 44 per cent recruitment was to be done based on merit. Between 2012 and 2013, a movement demanding a reformation of the quota system and government policies on jobs in the public sector was launched by hundreds of job aspirants. At that time, the government clearly stated that there were no plans to change the quota system in the Bangladesh Civil Services.