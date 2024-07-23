Major Income Tax Relief In Budget: Rates Under New Tax Regime Revised, Standard Deduction Limit Raised

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a major announcement with regard to personal income tax in the Budget 2024-25 speech. Track Parliament News LIVE Updates
Sitharaman announced a change in tax rate slabs in the new, simplified tax regime. As per the finance minister, the following will be the structure of the New Tax Regime starting Financial Year 2024-25 and Assessment Year 2025-26:
Personal Income Tax - New Tax Regime
0 to 3 lakh: Nil tax
3 to 7 lakh: 5 per cent
7 to 10 lakh: 10 per cent
10 to 12 lakh: 15 per cent
12 to 15 lakh: 20 per cent
Over 15 lakh: 30 per cent
Further, the finance minister announced an increase in the standard deduction available to personal tax payers from FY 2024-25. The standard deduction available under new tax regime has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.
Also, deduction on family pension has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.
These proposals will provide relief to 4 crore salaried tax payers and pensioners. A salaried individual will now be able to save up to Rs 17,500 if he/she chooses to file tax return under the new tax regime.