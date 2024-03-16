Elections

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India announced the complete poll schedule including voting dates, times, and results. Get full coverage with Outlook India.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Outlook%2FTribhuvan%20Tiwari
Election Commission of India holds press conference to declare Lok Sabha election dates and for state assemblies. Photo: Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024 to be in a single phase on April 18, 2024.

Rajiv Kumar addressing press conference on General Elections 2024 together with EC's Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates LIVE: General Polls In 7 Phases From April 19 To June 1, Counting On June 4

BY Outlook Web Desk

Full Schedule Of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024

  1. Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18, 2024

  2. Last Date of Nominations : March 27, 2024

  3. Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : March 28, 2024

  4. Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : March 30, 2024

  5. Date of Poll : May 19, 2024

  6. Date of Counting : June 4, 2024

  7. Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly election, polling was held in single phase on April 11 as they elected the 175 members in the assembly. Voting turnout was 78.7% in 2019 elections.

The current government is scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2024.

YSRCP saw a landslide victory in 2019 as they won 151 seats and Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister in the state. The follow up political parties were TDP who were at 23 and JNP at 1.

Among the 175 seats 139 are general seats while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 7 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Advertisement

Model Code Of Conduct To Be In Effect

The model code of conduct has come into force starting the evening of March 16 and will remain in force even after the polling on April 11 till the entire process of counting is completed on June 6, 2024.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Results

The results of Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will come out on June 4, 2024.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement