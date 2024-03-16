Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024 to be in a single phase on April 18, 2024.
Full Schedule Of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18, 2024
Last Date of Nominations : March 27, 2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : March 28, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : March 30, 2024
Date of Poll : May 19, 2024
Date of Counting : June 4, 2024
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024
Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly election, polling was held in single phase on April 11 as they elected the 175 members in the assembly. Voting turnout was 78.7% in 2019 elections.
The current government is scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2024.
YSRCP saw a landslide victory in 2019 as they won 151 seats and Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister in the state. The follow up political parties were TDP who were at 23 and JNP at 1.
Among the 175 seats 139 are general seats while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 7 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
Advertisement
Model Code Of Conduct To Be In Effect
The model code of conduct has come into force starting the evening of March 16 and will remain in force even after the polling on April 11 till the entire process of counting is completed on June 6, 2024.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Results
The results of Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will come out on June 4, 2024.