CEC Rajiv Kumar Along with election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the dates for Lok sabha elections and for state assemblies. Photo: Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari

CEC Rajiv Kumar Along with election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the dates for Lok sabha elections and for state assemblies. Photo: Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari