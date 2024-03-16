Elections

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India declared the schedule including voting dates, times, and results. Find the full coverage with Outlook India.

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
CEC Rajiv Kumar Along with election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the dates for Lok sabha elections and for state assemblies. Photo: Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Odisha Assembly Election 2024 which will be held in four phases between May 13 to June 1, 2024.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Dates

Full Schedule Of Odisha Assembly Election 2024

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18, 2024

  • Last Date of Nominations : April 25, 2024

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 26, 2024

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 29, 2024

  • Date of Poll : May 13, 2024

  • Date of Counting : June 4, 2024

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024

Odisha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 2

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 26, 2024

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 3, 2024

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 4, 2024

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 6, 2024

  • Date of Poll : May 20, 2024

  • Date of Counting : June 4, 2024

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024

Phase 3

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 29, 2024

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 6, 2024

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 7, 2024

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 9, 2024

  • Date of Poll : May 25, 2024

  • Date of Counting : June 4, 2024

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 4

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : May 7, 2024

  • Last Date of Nominations : May 14, 2024

  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 15, 2024

  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 17, 2024

  • Date of Poll : June 1, 2024

  • Date of Counting : June 4, 2024

  • Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024

Odisha Assembly Elections 2019

In the 2019 Odisha assembly election, polling was held between April 11 and April 29, 2019 as they elected the 147 members in the assembly. Voting turnout was 71.3% in 2019 elections.

The current government is scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2024.

BJD saw a landslide victory in 2019 as they won 112 seats and Naveen Patnaik became the chief minister in the state. The follow up political parties were BJP who were at 23 and Congress at 9.

Among the 175 seats 139 are general seats while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 7 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Results

The results for the Odisha Assembly elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.

Model Code Of Conduct To Be In Effect

The model code of conduct will be enforced on the evening of March 16 and will continue to be in effect even after the polling takes place on May 13 until the entire counting process is concluded on June 6, 2024.

