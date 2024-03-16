Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Odisha Assembly Election 2024 which will be held in four phases between May 13 to June 1, 2024.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Dates
Full Schedule Of Odisha Assembly Election 2024
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 18, 2024
Last Date of Nominations : April 25, 2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : April 26, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : April 29, 2024
Date of Poll : May 13, 2024
Date of Counting : June 4, 2024
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024
Odisha Election 2024 Schedule - Phase 2
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 26, 2024
Last Date of Nominations : May 3, 2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 4, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 6, 2024
Date of Poll : May 20, 2024
Date of Counting : June 4, 2024
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024
Phase 3
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : April 29, 2024
Last Date of Nominations : May 6, 2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 7, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 9, 2024
Date of Poll : May 25, 2024
Date of Counting : June 4, 2024
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 4
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : May 7, 2024
Last Date of Nominations : May 14, 2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : May 15, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : May 17, 2024
Date of Poll : June 1, 2024
Date of Counting : June 4, 2024
Date before which election shall be completed : June 6, 2024
Odisha Assembly Elections 2019
In the 2019 Odisha assembly election, polling was held between April 11 and April 29, 2019 as they elected the 147 members in the assembly. Voting turnout was 71.3% in 2019 elections.
The current government is scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2024.
BJD saw a landslide victory in 2019 as they won 112 seats and Naveen Patnaik became the chief minister in the state. The follow up political parties were BJP who were at 23 and Congress at 9.
Among the 175 seats 139 are general seats while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 7 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Results
The results for the Odisha Assembly elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.
Model Code Of Conduct To Be In Effect
The model code of conduct will be enforced on the evening of March 16 and will continue to be in effect even after the polling takes place on May 13 until the entire counting process is concluded on June 6, 2024.