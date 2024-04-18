Elections

Sikkim And Arunachal To Vote For State Assemblies Alongside Lok Sabha

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that on April 19, 2024, Phase-I of the General Elections 2024 will be held, covering 102 Parliamentary Constituencies in 21 States/Union Territories and 92 Assembly Constituencies in two states – Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

PTI
Sikkim And Arunachal To Vote For State Assemblies Alongside Lok Sabha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the political atmosphere heats up across several states for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, voters in two northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are also preparing for Assembly Elections which will take place simultaneously.

Assembly elections in four states – Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh – will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections.

Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly Election

A total of 133 candidates are competing for the 50 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh as the state prepares for polls. The ruling BJP has secured 10 seats uncontested out of the 60-member assembly.

The BJP, aiming for a second consecutive term, has candidates in all 50 seats, while the struggling Congress, previously in power till 2016, is contesting only 19 seats. Initially naming 34 candidates, the Congress finalised nominations for 19 seats, mostly featuring new faces. 

The National People's Party (NPP), an NDA ally, has fielded candidates in 20 seats, some of whom are fighting against BJP candidates.

At the same time, a total of 14 candidates are fighting for the two Lok Sabha seats. A total of 8,86,848 people are eligible to vote in the simultaneous elections.

Vote counting for assembly polls is set for June 2, while the Lok Sabha votes will be tallied on June 4, in line with the national schedule.

Sikkim State Assembly Election

Sikkim is getting ready for its 11th Legislative Assembly elections on April 19, across 32 constituencies. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is contesting all 32 seats, while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is also fielding candidates across all constituencies. Following recent ties snapping with the SKM, the BJP is contesting in 31 seats, the Congress in 12 seats, and the Citizens Action Party in 30 seats.

The 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections were held on April 11, 2019, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls. 

In that election, the SKM emerged victorious, defeating the long-standing SDF with a simple majority of 17 seats. Other parties such as BJP, Congress, and Hamro Sikkim Party fielded candidates but did not secure any seats.

At the same time, the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim will go to the polls. The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats is set for June 4.

