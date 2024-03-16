Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 4 | Full Schedule

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in a presser announced the assembly poll schedule for Arunachal Pradesh.

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election 2024. According to the schedule, voting for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election will take place in a single phase 19 April.

The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled on June 4.

Announcing the poll schedule, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the misinformation will be thwarted using the IT Act in which each state is authorised to ask for taking down fake social media posts.

He also said the EC will launch a ‘Myth versus Reality’ section on its site in this regard.

Besides, CEC Kumar said the political parties have been asked to hand out MCC guidelines to all the star campaigners.

“Please avoid creating digital memory of the bad words coming out of your mouth,” he said.

Full Schedule Of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024

  1. Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 20 March

  2. Last Date of Nominations: 27 March

  3. Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28 March

  4. Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30 March

  5. Date of Poll: 19 April

  6. Date of Counting: 4 June

  7. Date before which election shall be completed: 6 June

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly election, polling was held on April 4, while the counting of votes took place alongside the counting for Lok Sabha elections on May 23.

The 2019 Arunachal Pradesh election saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, with Pema Khandu taking oath as chief minister on May 29.

