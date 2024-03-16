The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election 2024. According to the schedule, voting for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election will take place in a single phase 19 April.
The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled on June 4.
Announcing the poll schedule, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the misinformation will be thwarted using the IT Act in which each state is authorised to ask for taking down fake social media posts.
He also said the EC will launch a ‘Myth versus Reality’ section on its site in this regard.
Besides, CEC Kumar said the political parties have been asked to hand out MCC guidelines to all the star campaigners.
“Please avoid creating digital memory of the bad words coming out of your mouth,” he said.
Full Schedule Of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 20 March
Last Date of Nominations: 27 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30 March
Date of Poll: 19 April
Date of Counting: 4 June
Date before which election shall be completed: 6 June
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly election, polling was held on April 4, while the counting of votes took place alongside the counting for Lok Sabha elections on May 23.
The 2019 Arunachal Pradesh election saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, with Pema Khandu taking oath as chief minister on May 29.