Announcing the poll schedule, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the misinformation will be thwarted using the IT Act in which each state is authorised to ask for taking down fake social media posts.

He also said the EC will launch a ‘Myth versus Reality’ section on its site in this regard.

Besides, CEC Kumar said the political parties have been asked to hand out MCC guidelines to all the star campaigners.

“Please avoid creating digital memory of the bad words coming out of your mouth,” he said.

Full Schedule Of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024