Elections FAQ: Which Constituencies Are Voting On April 19? | Full List Inside

With just a day left for the first phase of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, the entire nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.
As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
Going by the constituency-wise schedule announced by the apex poll body, on April 19, 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories are set to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
Here we have listed the constituencies going to polls on April 19.
States
Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
Arunachal West
Arunachal East
Assam: 5 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Kaziranga
2. Sonitpur
3. Lakhimpur
4. Dibrugarh
5. Jorhat
Bihar: 4 out of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Aurangabad
2. Gaya (SC)
3. 39 Nawada
4. Jamui
Chhattisgarh: 1 out of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Bastar
Madhya Pradesh: 6 out of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Sidhi
2 Shahdol ST
3 Jabalpur
4 Mandla ST
5. 15 Balaghat
6. Chhindwara
Maharashtra: 5 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Ramtek
2. Nagpur
3. Bhandara - Gondiya
4. Gadchiroli - Chimur
5. Chandrapur
Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Inner Manipur
2. Outer Manipur
Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Shillong
2. Tura
Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Mizoram
Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Nagaland
Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Ganganagar
2. Bikaner
3. Churu
4. Jhunjhunu
5. Sikar
6. Jaipur Rural
7. Jaipur
8. Alwar
9. Bharatpur
10. Karauli-Dholpur
11. Dausa
12. Nagaur
Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Sikkim
Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Tiruvallur SC
2. Chennai North
3. Chennai South
4. Chennai Central
5. Sriperumbudur
6. Kancheepuram SC
7. Arakkonam
8. Vellore
9. Krishnagiri
10. Dharmapuri
11. Tiruvannamalai
12. Arani
13. Viluppuram SC
14. Kallakurichi
15. Salem
16. Namakkal
17. Erode
18. Tiruppur
19. Nilgiris SC
20. Coimbatore
21. Pollachi
22. Dindigul
23. Karur
24. Tiruchirappalli
25. Perambalur
26. Cuddalore
27. Chidambaram SC
28. Mayiladuthurai
29. Nagapattinam
30. Thanjavur
31. Sivaganga
32. Madurai
33. Theni
34. Virudhunagar
35. Ramanathapuram
36. Thoothukkudi
37. Tenkasi SC
38. Tirunelveli
39. Kanniyakumari
Tripura: 1 out of 2 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Tripura West
Uttar Pradesh: 8 out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Saharanpur GEN
2. Kairana GEN
3. Muzaffarnagar
4. Bijnor GEN
5. Nagina
6. Moradabad GEN
7. Rampur GEN
8. Pilibhit
Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Tehri Garhwal
2. Garhwal
3. Almora SC
4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
5. Hardwar
West Bengal: 3 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Coochbehar SC
2. Alipurduars ST
3. Jalpaiguri
Union Territories
Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Andaman and Nicobar islands
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 out of 5 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Udhampur
Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Lakshadweep
Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Puducherry