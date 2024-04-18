Elections

Elections FAQ: Which Constituencies Are Voting On April 19? | Full List Inside

Lok Sabha Polls Phase 1: Going by the constituency-wise schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), on April 19, 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories are set to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In this article, we have listed the constituencies going to polls on April 19.

PTI
Voters gathered to take a picture of their inked fingers together after casting votes | Photo: PTI
info_icon

With just a day left for the first phase of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, the entire nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.

As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.

Going by the constituency-wise schedule announced by the apex poll body, on April 19, 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories are set to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Here we have listed the constituencies going to polls on April 19.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

States

Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

  1. Arunachal West

  2. Arunachal East

Assam: 5 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kaziranga

2. Sonitpur

3. Lakhimpur

4. Dibrugarh

5. Jorhat

NOTA option in EVM | - PTI
Election FAQs: What is NOTA? How Does It Affect Poll Results? | Know About It

BY Jheelum Basu

Bihar: 4 out of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Aurangabad

2. Gaya (SC)

3. 39 Nawada

4. Jamui

Chhattisgarh: 1 out of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Bastar

Madhya Pradesh: 6 out of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Sidhi

2 Shahdol ST

3 Jabalpur

4 Mandla ST

5. 15 Balaghat

6. Chhindwara

How To Register For Voter ID For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | - File image
Step-By-Step: How To Register For Voter ID For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BY Toibah Kirmani

Maharashtra: 5 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ramtek

2. Nagpur

3. Bhandara - Gondiya

4. Gadchiroli - Chimur

5. Chandrapur

Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Inner Manipur

2. Outer Manipur

Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shillong

2. Tura

Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Mizoram

Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nagaland

Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ganganagar

2. Bikaner

3. Churu

4. Jhunjhunu

5. Sikar

6. Jaipur Rural

7. Jaipur

8. Alwar

9. Bharatpur

10. Karauli-Dholpur

11. Dausa

12. Nagaur

Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Sikkim

Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tiruvallur SC

2. Chennai North 

3. Chennai South 

4. Chennai Central 

5. Sriperumbudur 

6. Kancheepuram SC

7. Arakkonam 

8. Vellore 

9. Krishnagiri 

10. Dharmapuri 

11. Tiruvannamalai 

12. Arani 

13. Viluppuram SC

14. Kallakurichi 

15. Salem 

16. Namakkal 

17. Erode 

18. Tiruppur 

19. Nilgiris SC

20. Coimbatore 

21. Pollachi 

22. Dindigul 

23. Karur 

24. Tiruchirappalli 

25. Perambalur 

26. Cuddalore 

27. Chidambaram SC

28. Mayiladuthurai 

29. Nagapattinam

30. Thanjavur 

31. Sivaganga 

32. Madurai 

33. Theni 

34. Virudhunagar 

35. Ramanathapuram 

36. Thoothukkudi 

37. Tenkasi SC

38. Tirunelveli 

39. Kanniyakumari

Voter ID card (Representational Image) | - PTI
Election FAQ: Don't Have A Voter Card? Know How You Can Still Cast Your Vote | Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

 Tripura: 1 out of 2 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Tripura West

Uttar Pradesh: 8 out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Saharanpur GEN

2. Kairana GEN

3. Muzaffarnagar

4. Bijnor GEN

5. Nagina

6. Moradabad GEN

7. Rampur GEN

8. Pilibhit

 Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tehri Garhwal

2. Garhwal

3. Almora SC

4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

5. Hardwar

West Bengal: 3 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Coochbehar SC

2. Alipurduars ST

3. Jalpaiguri

Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Arun Govil are some of the many film personalities who have been fielded by parties for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 - X and PTI
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A Look At Film Personalities Fielded By Parties For General Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Union Territories

Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Andaman and Nicobar islands

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 out of 5 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Udhampur

Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Lakshadweep

Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Puducherry

