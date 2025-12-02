Census 2027 to Be Held in Two Phases Using Digital Data Collection

“Population Enumeration will take place in February 2027 with the reference date set at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. However, in Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it will be carried out in September 2026 with the reference date of 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026,” Rai said, according to PTI report. Opposition parties have raised the issue of delay in conducting Census multiple times.