Elections FAQ: Which Constituencies Are Voting On Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls On April 26? | Full List Inside

The phase two of the Lok Sabha polls in eighty-eight seats across thirteen states and union territories is all set to take place on April 26. On Friday, voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm.
On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls. As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the second phase of polling will go live on April 26 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
According to the constituency-wise schedule announced by the apex poll body, on April 26, eighty-eight constituencies across thirteen states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
Here we have listed the constituencies going to polls on April 26.
Assam
Darrang-Udalguri
Diphu
Karimganj
Silchar
Nagaon
Bihar
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpu
Banka
Chhattisgarh
Rajnandgao
Mahasamund
Kanker
Karnataka
Udupi Chikamagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
Kerala
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vatakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rew
Hoshangabad
Betul
Maharashtra
Buldhana
Akola
Amravati (SC
Wardha
Yavatmal-Washim
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Rajasthan
Tonk-Sawai Madhopu
Ajmer
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur
Banswara
Chittorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Uttar Pradesh
Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Budh Nagar
Aligarh
Mathura
Bulandshahr
West Bengal
Darjeeling
Raiganj
Balurghat
Tripura
Tripura East
Manipur
Outer Manipur
J&K
Jammu