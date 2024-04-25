Elections

Elections FAQ: Which Constituencies Are Voting On Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls On April 26? | Full List Inside

As per the constituency-wise schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), on April 26, eighty-eight constituencies across thirteen states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Voting underway at a polling booth
The phase two of the Lok Sabha polls in eighty-eight seats across thirteen states and union territories is all set to take place on April 26. On Friday, voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. 

On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls. As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the second phase of polling will go live on April 26 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.

According to the constituency-wise schedule announced by the apex poll body, on April 26, eighty-eight constituencies across thirteen states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Here we have listed the constituencies going to polls on April 26.

Assam 

  1. Darrang-Udalguri

  2. Diphu

  3. Karimganj

  4. Silchar

  5. Nagaon

Bihar 

  1. Kishanganj

  2. Katihar

  3. Purnia

  4. Bhagalpu

  5. Banka

Chhattisgarh

  1. Rajnandgao

  2. Mahasamund 

  3. Kanker

Karnataka 

  1. Udupi Chikamagalur

  2. Hassan 

  3. Dakshina Kannada 

  4. Chitradurga 

  5. Tumkur 

  6. Mandya 

  7. Mysore 

  8. Chamarajanagar 

  9. Bangalore Rural

  10. Bangalore North 

  11. Bangalore Central 

  12. Bangalore South 

  13. Chikballapur 

  14. Kolar

Kerala 

  1. Kasaragod 

  2. Kannur 

  3. Vatakara 

  4. Wayanad 

  5. Kozhikode 

  6. Malappuram 

  7. Ponnani 

  8. Palakkad

  9. Alathur 

  10. Thrissur 

  11. Chalakudy 

  12. Ernakulam 

  13. Idukki 

  14. Kottayam 

  15. Alappuzha 

  16. Mavelikkara 

  17. Pathanamthitta 

  18. Kollam 

  19. Attingal 

  20. Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

  1. Tikamgarh

  2. Damoh 

  3. Khajuraho 

  4. Satna 

  5. Rew

  6. Hoshangabad 

  7. Betul

Maharashtra 

  1. Buldhana

  2. Akola

  3. Amravati (SC

  4. Wardha 

  5. Yavatmal-Washim 

  6. Hingoli 

  7. Nanded

  8. Parbhani

Rajasthan

  1. Tonk-Sawai Madhopu

  2. Ajmer 

  3. Pali 

  4. Jodhpur 

  5. Barmer 

  6. Jalore 

  7. Udaipur 

  8. Banswara 

  9. Chittorgarh 

  10. Rajsamand 

  11. Bhilwara 

  12. Kota 

  13. Jhalawar-Baran

Uttar Pradesh 

  1. Amroha

  2. Meerut 

  3. Baghpat 

  4. Ghaziabad 

  5. Gautam Budh Nagar 

  6. Aligarh 

  7. Mathura

  8. Bulandshahr

West Bengal 

  1. Darjeeling

  2. Raiganj 

  3. Balurghat

Tripura 

  1. Tripura East

Manipur 

  1. Outer Manipur

J&K

  1. Jammu

