Lok Sabha Phase 1: Voter Turnout, West Bengal Clashes, Manipur Gunfire | All Details

How Many Seats Are Covered In First Phase Polling Across India?

Polling in the first phase covered all seats in Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1).

Additionally, voting took place for 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 seats in Bihar, 3 seats in West Bengal, 2 seats in Manipur, and 1 seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

