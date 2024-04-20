Elections

Lok Sabha Phase 1 Voting: Brides And Grooms Cast Vote On Wedding Day In ‘Carnival Of Democracy’

The startling visuals were witnessed on the day of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections as grooms, brides decked-up in colourful dresses turned up at the polling stations to cast their votes.

A newly married couple headed straight to cast their vote in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur | Photo: X/@ANI
A groom decked up in sherwani was among the first to cast his vote for the phase of the crucial Lok Sabha elections on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah village.

Reportedly, groom said he preferred to exercise his right to vote ahead of his wedding and kept the bride waiting at a marriage in Seri area of Bhaderwah. He has been identified as Susheel Kumar.

Kumar, while on his way to the marriage hall where the bride was waiting for his arrival, stopped at the polling station and casted his vote at a polling station established at Seri.

Another such incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a bride was also seen arriving at the polling station after her wedding to cast her vote.

A newly-wed couple headed straight to vote to exercise their franchise on Friday in J&K’s Udhampur.

Raising awareness among people to make use of their Right to Vote, bride Radhika Sharma reportedly said, “Yesterday our wedding ceremony took place and today after farewell rituals, I told my husband that we must cast our votes…I will convey to everyone that they must not waste their votes.”

Kapil Gupta got married Thursday and exercised his franchise at a polling booth set up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town soon after returning home Friday morning

Jammu and Kashmir will have elections in the first five phases. The Union Territory has five Parliamentary constituencies. In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Udhampur constituency went to the polls.

