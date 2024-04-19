Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Voter Turnout 37.53 Percent Polling Till 1 PM

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain, the polling remained peaceful in Arunachal Pradesh so far without any incidents of violence. Only in a few polling stations in the state, polling was delayed as the electronic voting machines (EVMs) developed technical snags which were later replaced.

Voters waiting outside polling booth in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI
In Arunachal Pradesh, an estimated 37.53 cent of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise till 1 PM on Friday, according to official data. In Arunachal, polling is underway for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies out of total 60 as the ruling BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed.

As per reports, voter turnout was moderate in the morning hours due to inclement weather. However, it gained momentum with weather conditions improving

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | - PTI
Polling remains peaceful in Arunachal

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain, the polling remained peaceful so far without any incidents of violence.

Only in a few polling stations in the state, polling was delayed as the electronic voting machines (EVMs) developed technical snags which were later replaced.

Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju cast votes

Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein were among the early voters in the northeastern state.

Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise at the government secondary school Bomba from where he did his schooling, in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.

Mein also exercised his franchise at Chowkham.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik, cast their votes at Polling Station 1 at P Sector government secondary school, here.

"I had cast my vote as per the Constitutional privilege I have and I appeal to all the voters of the state to exercise their franchise and make our democracy a success," the governor told reporters.

An estimated 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the assembly polls and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.

