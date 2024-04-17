Elections

Arunachal Pradesh: Victory is Confirmed', Says CM Pema Khandu Ahead Of April 19 Polls

The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is set to go for simultaneous voting for its 60-seats Legislative Assembly on Friday, alongside the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The state contributes two seats to the Lok Sabha.

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI
Ahead of the simultaneous Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls scheduled in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, Chief Minister Pema Khandu exuded full confidence in winning the polls. The chief minister, during an interview, said that the voters have already made up their minds and their victory is "confirmed."

What all did CM Pema Khandu say?

"A lot of work has happened here. Seeing this, everyone has made up their minds in Arunachal that they will be voting for the BJP this time as well. This is confirmed. Polling is only a formality. People have already decided whom they will vote for," the Chief Minister said.

Commenting on the BJP being declared the winner in 10 seats after being elected unopposed, Khandu said, "This is due to BJP's work in Arunachal."

CM on BJP's manifesto

"In the Sankalp Patra, PM Narendra Modi has aimed for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. We have mentioned all the sectors, keeping in view our long-term agendas, whether agriculture or allied, youth, women empowerment, employment generation, investment, education, health- it has reflected on all sectors", the chief minister said.

"Last time, we were able to reach people through various schemes, through which many people have benefited. This time, at places where work has been successfully implemented, we have increased the parameters of these schemes, and we want to increase the reach of our schemes," he added.

When asked about the rampant infrastructure boost in the border state, Khandu said, "Arunachal Pradesh is a challenging state. Work has been done to develop the infrastructure of the state, under the leadership of PM Modi in this tenure. In the next tenure of PM Modi, we aim to connect those villages which are not yet connected by roads."

