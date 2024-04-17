Arunachal Pradesh: Victory is Confirmed', Says CM Pema Khandu Ahead Of April 19 Polls

CM on BJP's manifesto

"In the Sankalp Patra, PM Narendra Modi has aimed for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. We have mentioned all the sectors, keeping in view our long-term agendas, whether agriculture or allied, youth, women empowerment, employment generation, investment, education, health- it has reflected on all sectors", the chief minister said.



"Last time, we were able to reach people through various schemes, through which many people have benefited. This time, at places where work has been successfully implemented, we have increased the parameters of these schemes, and we want to increase the reach of our schemes," he added.