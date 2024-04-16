Hailing the BJP's effort in the field of developmental works in the state, Arunachal Pradesh's party in-charge Ashok Singhal recently said that banking on the developmental works done in the last 10 years, the BJP was looking for a third successive term in Arunachal Pradesh when it goes to the polls later this week,.
Furthermore, the party leader also claimed that the infrastructure developed in the state was better than anywhere else in the country.
What all did the BJP leader say?
"Development work has taken place in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 10 years. The care with which PM Narendra Modi looks after the Northeast, the people have understood that this is the only party that will look after their interest," Singhal said.
Advertisement
"People have lost faith in all parties other than BJP, and that is why we won 10 seats uncontested," he added.
"We were expecting a crowd of 50,000-55,000, but the turnout was more than 1 lakh. People of Itanagar came to the rally on their own. This happens when there is tremendous goodwill, respect and support," Singhal said.
Asked if the border row with China was an election issue in the state, he claimed, "China is an external issue. It has nothing to do with the election process of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs is well equipped to deal with this issue."