CM Fadnavis Confident Of BJP–Sena Victory In Nagpur Civic Polls

Nagpur polls: The Chief Minister also targeted the opposition, claiming that internal differences and lack of a clear agenda would weaken their prospects in the civic polls.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nagpur civic polls
Fadnavis further stated that the government’s infrastructure projects, urban development initiatives, and welfare schemes have resonated with the electorate, particularly in urban local bodies like Nagpur. Photo: File photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, asserting that the ruling Mahayuti alliance enjoys strong public support in the region.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said there was “no doubt” about the BJP–Sena’s win, citing the government’s development work and the trust reposed by citizens in the alliance. He added that Nagpur, being the political headquarters of the BJP, has consistently backed the party’s vision and leadership.

The Chief Minister also targeted the opposition, claiming that internal differences and lack of a clear agenda would weaken their prospects in the civic polls. According to him, voters are more focused on stability, development, and effective governance, which the Mahayuti alliance represents.

Fadnavis further stated that the government’s infrastructure projects, urban development initiatives, and welfare schemes have resonated with the electorate, particularly in urban local bodies like Nagpur. He expressed optimism that the alliance would not only retain control of the civic body but also strengthen its position.

The Nagpur civic elections are seen as politically significant, as they are expected to set the tone for future local body and state-level contests in Maharashtra.

Published At:
