Elections

Bengaluru Lok Sabha Election 2024: What's Open, What's Closed?

Lok Sabha Election: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are being enforced in Bengaluru, starting from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26.

Bengaluru Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Photo: Getty Images
The southern state of Karnataka is voting today for as many as 14 seats as part of Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election. In this light, several institutions, offices and services are set to be closed. Let's check what to expect today in the city of Bengaluru.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting LIVE

What Is Closed In Bengaluru Today?

- Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will be closed on April 26.

- Non-essential government services will also shut down for the day.

- Corporate offices are mandated to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the voting process as per legal obligations.

- The Karnataka High Court has also declared a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7, , according to the Media reports. 

- Banks will also observe a holiday and follow suit in closure.

- Bengaluru is also observing three dry days in view of voting. The liquor sale ban has come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, and will be lifted only after midnight on April 26, according to a directive from the Bengaluru city police department.

- Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are also being enforced in the city, starting from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26. The order bans gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, possession of weapons and explosives, effigy display and burning, provocative speeches, and political slogan chanting in public.

What Is Open In Bengaluru Today?

- All essential services like BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals will operate without interruption. 

- Commercial establishments will open with a delayed start to allow eligible employees to vote early on election day.

Key Candidates

  • Bangalore North: Congress’s M V Rajeev Gowda vs. BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje

  • Bangalore Central: Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan vs. BJP's PC Mohan

  • Bangalore South: Congress' Sowmya Reddy vs. BJP's Tejasvi Surya

  • Bangalore Rural: Congress' DK Suresh vs. Deve Gowda's son-in-law CN Manjunath

