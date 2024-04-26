Latest Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Into 3rd Round Of Madrid Open
World number one Iga Swiatek has easily overcome Wang Xiyu to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open. Swiatek has yet to win the title in Madrid, which is the only clay-court European event at which the Pole has not triumphed, but she has gotten off to a flying start with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Xiyu. Next up for the 22-year-old is a third-round tie against 27th seed Sorana Cirstea
NFL Draft 2024, Day 1 Underway
The opening day of National Football League (NFL) Draft 2024 is currently ongoing, with 19 of the 32 first-round picks done and dusted. Los Angeles Rams have selected Jared Verse for pick 19, and an overall trend is the prioritisation of quarterbacks, as six of the first 12 picks were from that trade. The draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, and will continue over the weekend, up till Sunday.
Latest Football News: Copa Libertadores Update
A series of group games have concluded in Copa Libertadores across South America. Top club teams from the region are locking horns in the CONMEBOL competition, with Paraguay's Cerro Porteno playing a goalless draw with Brazil's Fluminense and Ecuador's Barcelona SC losing 0-2 to Brazil's Sao Paulo.
EPL: Brighton 0-4 Man City
Sports Updates LIVE Blog, April 26
Sports Updates LIVE: Sports coverage for Friday, April 26 does not get any better than this or does it? Cricketing action continues with IPL 2024 as KKR welcome struggling PBKS to Eden Gardens. In football, we get you all the reaction and updates as managers face the media for the upcoming English Premier League weekend including the North London Derby. In tennis, Rafael Nadal started off his Madrid Open 2024 sojourn with a thumping win. For all the live sports news and coverage for April 26, you can get it right here.