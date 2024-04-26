Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League

Sports LIVE Updates: Welcome to our coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe on Friday, April 26, 2024. In cricket and the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Pakistan women will play the first T20 international game against West Indies women. Elsewhere in football, Arne Slot has confirmed his talks with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's successor next season. In tennis, reactions trickle in to Rafael Nadal's first-round win at Madrid Open. Stay tuned for all the live sports news and coverage today

Outlook Sports Desk
26 April 2024
26 April 2024
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during their English Premier League match against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Latest Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Into 3rd Round Of Madrid Open

World number one Iga Swiatek has easily overcome Wang Xiyu to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open. Swiatek has yet to win the title in Madrid, which is the only clay-court European event at which the Pole has not triumphed, but she has gotten off to a flying start with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Xiyu. Next up for the 22-year-old is a third-round tie against 27th seed Sorana Cirstea

NFL Draft 2024, Day 1 Underway

The opening day of National Football League (NFL) Draft 2024 is currently ongoing, with 19 of the 32 first-round picks done and dusted. Los Angeles Rams have selected Jared Verse for pick 19, and an overall trend is the prioritisation of quarterbacks, as six of the first 12 picks were from that trade. The draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, and will continue over the weekend, up till Sunday.

Latest Football News: Copa Libertadores Update

A series of group games have concluded in Copa Libertadores across South America. Top club teams from the region are locking horns in the CONMEBOL competition, with Paraguay's Cerro Porteno playing a goalless draw with Brazil's Fluminense and Ecuador's Barcelona SC losing 0-2 to Brazil's Sao Paulo.

Andre Silva of Brazil's Sao Paulo, left, and Anibal Chala of Ecuador's Barcelona SC battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B match at Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Andre Silva of Brazil's Sao Paulo, left, and Anibal Chala of Ecuador's Barcelona SC battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B match at Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

EPL: Brighton 0-4 Man City

