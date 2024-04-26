KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.
With just two wins in eight matches, Punjab Kings currently stand in the ninth position in the points table whereas Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders are second on the list with five victories in seven games.
KKR are coming after winning a close encounter against the Faf du Plessis-led RCB. They won the match by one run in a run-fest at the Eden Gardens. On the other hand, PBKS suffered their sixth defeat of the season against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur.
Sam Curran, the stand-in captain of Punjab Kings, has not won a single game while leading the team. The full-time captain, Shikhar Dhawan, is expected to make his comeback after recovering from injury. Punjab's top-order batters have not made significant contributions in any match, which has impacted the team's overall performance.
When will the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 42nd match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?
The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and Kayo Sports will do the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches.
Where to watch the KKR vs PBKS match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the KKR vs PBKS match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the KKR vs PBKS match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the KKR vs PBKS match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
KKR vs PBKS Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.