Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, heads the ball toward New England Revolution defender Xavier Arrega, right, in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
New England Revolution midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, left, and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, chase the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Fans of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi hold up signs during an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) warms up before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough Massachusetts.
A young fan shows his support for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Inter Miami forwards Leonardo Campana (8) and Lionel Messi (10) watch the replay of Messi's goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) retrieves the ball from the net after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
New England Revolution defender Nick Lima, front left, kicks the ball ahead of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Revolution defender Henry Kessler, right, attempts possession.