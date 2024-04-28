Football

MLS: Messi Magic Prevails As Inter Miami Thrash New England 4-1 - In Pics

Lionel Messi netted a brace in Inter Miami's 4-1 thrashing of New England Revolution in Major League Soccer on Sunday (April 28, 2024). The Argentine legend scored in the 32nd and 67th minutes, and so did his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez (88th minute) as Inter Miami posted a comprehensive victory. Messi didn't disappoint the record crowd of 65,612 that filled Gillette Stadium, scoring on a left-footed kick from deep inside the box for his ninth goal of the season, breaking a 1-all tie in the 68th minute. In fact, he made a little history, too. Miami posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he was the first player in MLS history to record 16 goal contributions in his first seven games of a season.

MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, heads the ball toward New England Revolution defender Xavier Arrega, right, in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

1/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

New England Revolution midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, left, and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, chase the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

2/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Fans of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi hold up signs during an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

3/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) warms up before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough Massachusetts.

4/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

A young fan shows his support for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

5/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Inter Miami forwards Leonardo Campana (8) and Lionel Messi (10) watch the replay of Messi's goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

6/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

7/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) retrieves the ball from the net after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

8/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

New England Revolution defender Nick Lima, front left, kicks the ball ahead of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Revolution defender Henry Kessler, right, attempts possession.

