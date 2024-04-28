Football

MLS: Messi Magic Prevails As Inter Miami Thrash New England 4-1 - In Pics

Lionel Messi netted a brace in Inter Miami's 4-1 thrashing of New England Revolution in Major League Soccer on Sunday (April 28, 2024). The Argentine legend scored in the 32nd and 67th minutes, and so did his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez (88th minute) as Inter Miami posted a comprehensive victory. Messi didn't disappoint the record crowd of 65,612 that filled Gillette Stadium, scoring on a left-footed kick from deep inside the box for his ninth goal of the season, breaking a 1-all tie in the 68th minute. In fact, he made a little history, too. Miami posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he was the first player in MLS history to record 16 goal contributions in his first seven games of a season.