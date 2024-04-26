Cricket

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

KKR Vs PBKS Today's Match Prediction: The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcome Sam Curran's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in today's IPL 2024 fixture. Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Ashutosh Sharma
IPL 2024: PBKS take on KKR at the Eden Gardens. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Today's match sees Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (Points Table | Full Coverage)

KKR are second in the IPL points table, having won five matches in IPL 2024, and another win could see them get closer to RR.

However, PBKS have won just two games so far and are sitting in the ninth position in the IPL point table.

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report:

The Eden Gardens track is a batting paradise. Fast bowlers might get some assistance from the early bounce. However, as the game goes on, expect the spinners to come into play.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on Punjab Kings 32 times so far in the IPL. In these games, KKR have won 21 to PBKS' 11. KKR's highest total against PBKS so far has been 245. PBKS's highest total vs KKR has been 214.

Mitchell Starc has failed to make an impact in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: KKR CEO Mysore Defends 'Costliest Buy' Starc, Hails Aussie 'Superstar'

BY PTI

KKR vs PBKS Weather Update

The weather in Kolkata will be hot and humid. Evening temperature will be around 29 degrees. Humidity will be around 78%.

KKR vs PBKS Fantasy XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Sunil Narine, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Harpreet Brar.

KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction

As per Google's match predictor, KKR has 59% chance of winning the game over PBKS.

