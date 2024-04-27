The licensing process involves several key steps, each essential for achieving licensure and pursuing a career as a pharmacist in Canada:

Enrolment in Pharmacists' Gateway Canada: Begin by registering with the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities (NAPRA). This is the first step towards initiating the licensing process.

PEBC Document Evaluation: Submit your educational and professional documents to the PEBC for evaluation. This step determines your eligibility to proceed further in the licensing process.

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) Request Submission: If you hold international qualifications, you may need to request an Educational Credential Assessment to verify your credentials.

PEBC Evaluating Examination Registration: Register for the PEBC Evaluating Examination, a comprehensive assessment of your pharmacy education and knowledge.

Examination Date Booking: Schedule your examination date once you've registered for the PEBC Evaluating Examination.

PEBC Qualifying Examination: This exam is divided into two parts - MCQs and OSCE. Successfully passing both parts is crucial for obtaining certification from the PEBC.

Apply for Registration with Provincial Regulatory Authority: After passing the PEBC exams, apply for registration with the provincial pharmacy regulatory authority where you wish to practice.

English Language Proficiency: Demonstrate proficiency in English, as it is a requirement for practicing pharmacists in Canada.

Law Examination: Successfully pass the law examination specific to the province where you intend to practice.

International Pharmacy Graduate (IPG) Program (if applicable): Complete the IPG program, if required, to fulfil additional licensing requirements.

Practice Assessment of Competence at Entry (PACE): Undergo the PACE assessment, which evaluates your readiness to practice pharmacy in Canada.