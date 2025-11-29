Key Congress Leaders Quit in Latur Ahead of Dec 2 Local Polls

Ahead of Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections on December 2, some local Congress leaders in Latur have left the party and joined the ruling side.



Former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over the week, while former Latur Rural MLA Adv Tryambak Bhise, former city mayor Lakshman Kamble, former corporator Girish Patil, and former district bank director Nathsinh Deshmukh joined the BJP.



The defections ignited a debate in political circles, but Congress insiders predict the party will survive the blow.