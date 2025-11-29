Key Congress Leaders Quit in Latur Ahead of Dec 2 Local Polls

Several senior Congress leaders in Latur switched to the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP before the Dec 2 civic polls.
Amit Deshmukh responded with a Bollywood metaphor, saying the party remains unchanged despite tough times.
He expressed confidence that voters will back the MVA in the coming days.
Ahead of Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections on December 2, some local Congress leaders in Latur have left the party and joined the ruling side.
Former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over the week, while former Latur Rural MLA Adv Tryambak Bhise, former city mayor Lakshman Kamble, former corporator Girish Patil, and former district bank director Nathsinh Deshmukh joined the BJP.
The defections ignited a debate in political circles, but Congress insiders predict the party will survive the blow.
Former minister Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, used a song from Bollywood film "Saiyaara" to describe the situation.
Addressing a poll rally at Ahmedpur in Latur, he said, "Saiyaara tu to badala nahi hai, mausam jara sa rutha hua hai' (my love, you're still the same, only time has turned its back on us)." After reciting the line, Deshmukh said the responsibility of changing the situation lies with everyone.
"In the coming days, the people of Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)...," he said