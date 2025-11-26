Activist Demands Ajit Pawar’s Resignation Over Alleged Link to ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal

Damania demands CM Fadnavis sack Ajit Pawar over a ₹300-crore Mundhwa land deal allegedly linked to his son’s firm.
She claims government land was fraudulently sold and stamp duty waived; Ajit Pawar later announced the deal would be scrapped.
She wants the current SIT dissolved and replaced with an independent panel.
On Wednesday, activist Anjali Damania urged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ask Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to quit since a company connected to Pawar's son Parth was reportedly implicated in the Mundhwa land sale scandal.
She threatened to approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the demand if the chief minister did not act.
After it was discovered that the land belonged to the government and that the company was exempt from paying stamp duty, the Rs 300-crore agreement to sell a 40-acre land tract in the upscale Mundhwa region to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner, came under examination.
Following the controversy, an offence was registered against Digvijay Patil and others, including a government official. Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR. Amid a political firestorm, Ajit Pawar announced that the deal would be scrapped.
Talking to reporters here, Damania said, "It is my immediate demand that CM Fadnavis should seek the resignation of Ajit Pawar as the deputy CM and the guardian minister of Pune. I warn him that if he does not do this, I will have no option but to go to Delhi tomorrow and meet Amit Shah." The activist said she has already sent an email to Shah's office attaching all the evidence in the land deal case.
"I will go and seek his appointment and if he does not give time, I will sit outside his office," she added.
Damania claimed that the government's land was fraudulently sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP and that the Pune collector did nothing about it.
Additionally, she stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was established by the state government to look into the land sale matter, ought to be disbanded because Pawar is a guardian minister and five of its six members are from Pune.
"It is necessary to form a serious SIT, which includes other than the current Additional Chief Secretary (Vikas Kharage), one retired judge, one IPS officer and one revenue officer," she said.
The SIT should submit its report in 10 days, she added.