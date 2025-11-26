Activist Demands Ajit Pawar’s Resignation Over Alleged Link to ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal

Says firm tied to Pawar’s son benefited from fraudulent government land sale; warns she will approach Amit Shah if CM Fadnavis doesn’t act.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit Parwar Parth Pawar Pune Land Scam
Activist Demands Ajit Pawar’s Resignation Over Alleged Link to ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal Photo: Facebook/Ajit Pawar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Damania demands CM Fadnavis sack Ajit Pawar over a ₹300-crore Mundhwa land deal allegedly linked to his son’s firm.

  • She claims government land was fraudulently sold and stamp duty waived; Ajit Pawar later announced the deal would be scrapped.

  • She wants the current SIT dissolved and replaced with an independent panel.

On Wednesday, activist Anjali Damania urged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ask Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to quit since a company connected to Pawar's son Parth was reportedly implicated in the Mundhwa land sale scandal.

She threatened to approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the demand if the chief minister did not act.

After it was discovered that the land belonged to the government and that the company was exempt from paying stamp duty, the Rs 300-crore agreement to sell a 40-acre land tract in the upscale Mundhwa region to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner, came under examination.

Following the controversy, an offence was registered against Digvijay Patil and others, including a government official. Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR. Amid a political firestorm, Ajit Pawar announced that the deal would be scrapped.

The deal came under scrutiny after it was revealed that the land was government property. - File Photo; Representative image
Pune Land Deal Under Scrutiny, Action Taken As Per Law: Fadnavis

BY Outlook News Desk

Talking to reporters here, Damania said, "It is my immediate demand that CM Fadnavis should seek the resignation of Ajit Pawar as the deputy CM and the guardian minister of Pune. I warn him that if he does not do this, I will have no option but to go to Delhi tomorrow and meet Amit Shah." The activist said she has already sent an email to Shah's office attaching all the evidence in the land deal case.

Related Content
Related Content

"I will go and seek his appointment and if he does not give time, I will sit outside his office," she added.

Damania claimed that the government's land was fraudulently sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP and that the Pune collector did nothing about it.

Additionally, she stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was established by the state government to look into the land sale matter, ought to be disbanded because Pawar is a guardian minister and five of its six members are from Pune.

Ajit Pawar was evidently vulnerable and stressed when he broke the silence after 48 hours in a press conference, announcing that the deal is now cancelled by the relevant officials. - Facebook/Ajit Pawar
Pune Disputed Land Deal Cancelled; Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Says Son Didn’t Know It Was Government Property

BY Priyanka Tupe

"It is necessary to form a serious SIT, which includes other than the current Additional Chief Secretary (Vikas Kharage), one retired judge, one IPS officer and one revenue officer," she said.

The SIT should submit its report in 10 days, she added. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Bengal Off To Flier Vs Baroda; Urvil Patel Dismantles Services

  2. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  5. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  4. India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Begins In Uttarakhand

  5. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old