NBA 2025: Andrew Nembhard’s Magical Performances Powers Indian Pacers Towards 9 Point Win Over Sacramento Kings
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Sacramento Kings 116-105, powered by a sensational performance from Andrew Nembhard. He led the Pacers with 28 points and a season-high 12 assists, alongside strong scoring from Bennedict Mathurin (25 points) and Pascal Siakam (23 points). The Kings, despite a late 11-0 run that briefly gave them the lead, couldn't contain the Pacers' surge in the final minutes. Kings guard Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.
