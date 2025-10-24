Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

Prashant Kishor backs BJP rebel Anup Srivastava in Gopalganj.
Shashi Shekhar Sinha withdrew from elections citing age and alleged BJP pressure.
Jan Suraaj Party accuses BJP of candidate poaching in Bihar polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first election rally in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, outlined key points regarding governance, development, and the political scenario in the state. According to PTI, he emphasised the achievements of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and critiqued the opposition INDIA bloc.
NDA’s Record-Breaking Potential: Modi asserted that the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, is poised to surpass all previous electoral records in the state assembly polls. He drew parallels with recent assembly elections in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana, where the NDA set new benchmarks.
Nitish Kumar’s Leadership: Modi praised Nitish Kumar’s tenure since 2005, stating that almost a decade of his governance was constrained by a hostile Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. PTI reported that Modi highlighted how central support has tripled in the last 11 years compared to previous governments.
Development Achievements: The Prime Minister outlined Bihar’s transformation, citing exports of fish and wider market access for makhana as evidence of economic progress. He noted that the state is now an attractive destination for investment and envisioned districts thriving with local startups.
Criticism of ‘Jungle Raj’: Modi alleged that past RJD-Congress rule had led to ‘jungle raj’, where governance was poor and funds were misappropriated. PTI reported him referencing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi indirectly and the RJD-Congress alliance, claiming that under their tenure, only a fraction of government spending reached citizens.
Focus on Governance and Law & Order: Modi stated, as reported by PTI, that Bihar’s growth and safety depend on maintaining law and order. He pointed to kidnapping, extortion, and Maoist insurgency during prior RJD rule as major governance failures that affected common citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups.
Maoism and Security: Modi claimed the NDA government at the Centre has successfully weakened Maoist networks and pledged to eliminate the threat nationwide, framing it as a key achievement of his administration since 2014.
Economic and Social Progress: Modi highlighted improvements in state infrastructure and economic output. PM mentioned that Bihar now produces goods for export rather than relying on other states, signaling enhanced self-reliance and market integration.
Opposition Critique: Modi criticized the INDIA bloc and its leaders, describing them as individuals “out on bail” involved in scams such as the land-for-jobs case. He specifically targeted Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav while asserting that citizens should not trust such leadership.
Symbolic and Modern References: Modi, reported PTI, encouraged the crowd to use mobile lights instead of lanterns, making a subtle dig at the RJD, while stressing the role of technology and modernisation in Bihar’s development.
Vision for the Future: The Prime Minister projected a future where every district in Bihar would see entrepreneurial activity led by local youth, and he framed the continuation of NDA governance as essential for sustaining this growth trajectory.